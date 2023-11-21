‘Are they reloading it for you vs charging against it?!’: Woman discovers her $2 Chick-fil-A gift card never ended

Sydney Reeves (@sydneyramey) truly received the gift that keeps on giving.

Reeves explained via text overlay that an old boss gave her a gift card to Chick-fil-A over a year ago. While the gift card supposedly had $2 left on it, she discovered that wasn’t really the case. “Every time I use it to try to finish it off they say I’m good,” she said before reiterating, “every time.”

“It covers my order. I go to the same restaurant, don’t ask questions, don’t check the balance anymore, and they never give me a receipt,” Reeves continued.

Reeves said she’s not even trying to hide the fact the gift card only has $2 on it, explaining that the card has “$2 left written on it.”

“Has anyone else had a randomly never-ending gift card?” she questioned in the video, which was viewed over 176,000 times.

She called this her “Roman empire” and said that her post would probably jinx the card in the caption.

Viewers aimed to explain why the card would seem never-ending.

“I just imagine some kid behind the register stress panicking not knowing how to use a gift card so they just keep handing it back,” one commenter speculated.

“Are they reloading it for you vs charging against it?!” a second questioned.

However, having a never-ending gift card is apparently more common than one would think. Many viewers shared in the comments section they, too, have or had a never-ending gift card.

“Yes!!! Literally just happened to me at Chickfila too.. I had a gift card two years ago how’s it still have $21 on it?” TikToker @ohyalldontnome shared.

“Had a shell gift card that let me fill up my tank weekly for junior and senior year of high school,” @nathanstrentz59 wrote, to which Reeves responded, “Ok wait I would’ve traded my cfa card for the shell card lol.”

“I had a papa John’s card used it for years … finally gave out,” @78blackta said.

“This happened to me with a Taco Bell gift card in high school! Thing worked for MONTHS,” @xannnnnah shared.

Five years ago on Reddit, a user shared on the Legal Advice subreddit that their friend found out a gift card that supposedly had $30 on it was never-ending and wanted to know if there were any legal repercussions one could face when using this type of card. “She made multiple purchases adding up to over 200 dollars. Could she face any legal repercussions if the company finds out? Should she take any actions to protect herself? The card stopped working after she checked the balance online, but none of the orders have yet to be [canceled]. This [occurred] in Utah,” they wrote.

Many users agreed the friend would likely be responsible for the balance and would either have to pay the merchant or card provider. But these users also assumed the card was a pre-paid credit card, so their advice isn’t applicable to the lucky never-ending gift card holders.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reeves via Instagram direct message as well as to Chick-fil-A via press email.