‘I’m obviously going to call the front’: Woman spends $1,500 for 2 nights at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Then she notices something odd on her bedding

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing what happened during her stay at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Stassi Bonnett (@stassi.bonnett) said that she recently checked into the Bellagio before New Year’s Eve. Upon arriving, though, she said she noticed weird markings on her bed. Specifically, she said that there was “blood” on the sheets and “gross crusty things” on the pillows, which she deduced was throw up or snot.

After communicating this to management, Bonnett said she received clean sheets, but still couldn’t believe that various stains were caked into the bedsheets. What’s worse, some commenters suggested that what Bonnett encountered were bed bugs.

As of Friday, Bonnett’s video of her dirty bed sheets had amassed 450,000 views.

What happened at the Bellagio?

Bonnett said she spent nearly $1,500 for a two-night stay at the Bellagio. Given its priciness, Bonnett said she expected the room to be in tip-top shape. She was stunned to to find stains on the bed.

“It looks like there’s blood on the sheets,” she said. “I’m so scared. I’m obviously going to call the front and see if they can do a change for the bedding.”

Bonnett then showed viewers the stains, which were light and dark brown. Some did resemble dried blood. There were also dark spots on top of the comforter.

After seeing the stains, some viewers said it looked like the Bellagio had bed bugs.

“Look for bed bugs!!!! They’re a huge issue in Vegas right now,” one woman advised.

“Definitely bed bugs! I got them from traveling and it has been the worst nightmare,” another shared. “Cost us thousands of dollars to get rid of them. Wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

“Bed bugs for sure!!! Get a room change, check the new room for bed bugs too,” a third user echoed.

Were they bed bugs?

Initially, after getting her sheets refreshed, Bonnett said she was willing to let the issue slide. Then she came back from a show on New Year’s Eve and had a change of heart.

After returning that night, Bonnett said in a follow-up video that she noticed the “tiniest red bug” on her bed. Bonnett said she became “paranoid” and no longer wanted to stay at the hotel, so she drove five hours home that same night.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, evidence of bed bugs can include reddish stains, excrement, eggs and egg shells, and live bugs.

When she checked out of the Bellagio, Bonnett said a worker assured her that the hotel doesn’t have a bed bug problem. She said the worker told her that they hadn’t had bed bugs for the past year, though other reports suggest the Bellagio had bed bugs as recently as this past summer.

Still, Bonnett said that the workers were adamant that there were no more bed bugs. While they promised to look into the issue, Bonnett said she was told that the sheets were probably just dirty.

This didn’t make Bonnett feel any better, though.

“As a five-star hotel, if there’s blood stains on the sheets, we have to throw them away,” she said.

In the end, Bonnett was still unsure whether she encountered bed bugs. And she said she hoped she didn’t bring them back home to California with her.

“I’m praying that they don’t get into my house,” she said.

Was the hotel helpful?

At first, Bonnett said that the Bellagio offered her a $500 credit and apologized.

When she checked out, though, Bonnett said she noticed that the credit wasn’t applied.

“All those charges that they said they were going to take off are still there,” she said.

Bonnett was also appalled that the hotel workers refused to believe bed bugs were present, even after she showed them video evidence of the stains.

And if not bed bugs, Bonnett said she was certain that the stains on her beds were “bodily fluids.”

It’s not completely shocking, then, that the content creator ended up hating her time in Vegas.

“I will never go back to the Bellagio,” she said. “I am good on Vegas.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bonnett via TikTok comment and to Bellagio parent company MGM Resorts via email.

