‘Time to stop sleeping on Dollar Tree’: Shopping expert reveals the most ‘underrated’ products you can find at Dollar Tree. Here’s what to look for

A shopper revealed some of the best finds available at Dollar Tree, and argued that the chain retailer is highly underrated.

The TikTok video singing the store’s praises came from creator Paige Constantino (@paigeconstantino), and received more than 3.1 million views after going up on Saturday with the caption, “time to stop sleeping on dollar tree!!”

It starts with Constantino saying, “Come shopping with me and I’m going to show you everything you might be sleeping on at Dollar Tree.” She begins in the beauty section, pointing to a number of great finds available there.

“I feel like people are so offput by Dollar Tree beauty,” she remarks. “They have so many good things that you can actually use.” One of the first items that she highlights are what she calls “Drunk Elephant dupe bottles” that can be used to store beauty products. She then also points to several brands of makeup, nail polish, press-on nails for the “DIY nail girlie,” and fake eyelashes.

Constantino also identifies several different makeup brushes that could be of use, and remarks that the same brushes “go for $20 on Amazon.”

She then moves over to the skin care section, but notes that shoppers should be careful to avoid products with a lot of chemicals in them. Constantino holds up some Bpure products for the camera, which she touts as being high-quality. Backing up her claims, the Bpure company website notes, “Bpure supplements are all hypoallergenic. Absolutely free from the addition of coatings, layers, gums, flavors, sweeteners or artificial colors, fragrances or excipients that alter or decrease the bioavailability of any of our ingredients. Our products do not contain wheat, gluten, preservatives or hydrogenated oils.”

Constantino wraps up the video talking about various types of hair clips available at Dollar Tree, including ones that she says people always think are from Target or Anthropologie.

This beauty-centric video is not the only Dollar Tree-related content Constantino has released recently. She uploaded another video prior to Christmas showing viewers “how to make an amazing charcuterie board using only things from the Dollar Tree,” with the caption, “Let’s SLAY your holiday party on a BUDGET.”

Commenters weighed in on her tips.

“My dollar tree don’t do that,” one person groused.

Constantino replied, “Go to one in the middle of nowhere.”

Another commenter co-signed that advice, saying, “She’s not lying. I work in the middle of nowhere and that’s the only dollar tree I go to.”

“I think I have a poor dollar tree,” joked a user. “I’ve never seen most of this stuff.”

Someone else agreed, “Same! I been seeing all these rich dollar trees with amazing craft sections and none of mine have one in 100 mile radius.”

Along the same lines, another commenter noted, “Your dollar tree and my dollar tree are in different tax brackets.”

A few took issue with Constantino calling one of the items a “Drunk Elephant dupe bottle,” with one user pointing out that “ITS LITERALLY JUST A PUMP BOTTLE.”

But someone else defended the creator, saying, “She’s not trying to swindle you lol it’s prob just where she’s seen it before.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Constantino via TikTok comment.