‘If you’re not looking, you will miss it’: Shopper says Dollar Tree is ‘hiding’ name-brand beauty products in plain packaging

A Dollar Tree shopper revealed what to be on the lookout for when searching for name-brand beauty products at a steeply discounted price.

In a video posted nearly a week ago, TikTok creator Erica Miller (@onecutecouponer) shared a recent visit to Dollar Tree and the makeup products she was able to find from brands like CoverGirl, Maybelline, and Rimmel London. Miller’s video has received more than 78,000 views as of Wednesday.

“So, Dollar Tree is at it again, hiding name-brand products in plain sight,” Miller said.

“I can’t believe I found so many Name brands HIDDEN In Dollar Tree for only $1.25,” Miller went on to caption the video.

The creator showed CoverGirl eyeshadow palettes in non-branded packaging, along with CoverGirl foundation and Maybelline foundation. Plus, there was also name-brand nail polish from Sally Hansen.

“Make sure you run to your local Dollar Tree, and keep your eyes open because you never know what you’re going to find,” Miller said.

According to Reader’s Digest, brand-name products at discount stores were usually overstocked at the original location or categorized as last-season items. However, more discount retailers have become willing to invest in in-store brands as there’s been less stigma around generic brands over the years, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, Business Insider reported. Last year, merchandise surpluses led to many stores being overstocked by 30%, CBS News reported, and small businesses seemed to be hit the hardest. This year, major companies like the Kraft Heinz Company, Dunkin’ coffee, and Hershey Co. are in talks to collaborate with Dollar Tree and Dollar General on exclusive seasonal products, according to Yahoo Finance.

The Daily Dot reached out Miller via Instagram direct message and Dollar Tree via email for further comment.

Commenters on Miller’s video seemed to be motivated to check out their own local Dollar Tree for deals.

“I always see these Tiktoks and get excited but my dollar tree never has anything good,” user Crystal (@coloringtillmidnight) said.

“Boooi I found the best creams blush by LA Colors at Dollar Tree I cannot believe how easy it blends,” user @devilzlittlesister said.

“I know I have found lots of name brand stuff at Dollar Tree!!!” user Priscilla Beeks (@priscillabeeks) said.