‘Foolproof’: Expert reveals trick to test if something is really zero sugar following Minute Maid recalls

Minute Maid manufacturer Coca-Cola recalled more than 13,000 cases of zero-sugar lemonade after the company discovered that the beverages contained full sugar, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This mislabelling could have led to consumers drinking more calories than they had planned or even dangerous health emergencies for people with diabetes.

So, how can you trust labels if you’re trying to avoid sugar? In a video with over 264,000 views, TikToker and nutrition expert Blake (@thenutritionnarc) shares how to tell if a drink contains sugar.

“There’s a certain taste and a certain texture to full-sugar drinks. And I can almost taste it as soon as it touches my lips,” he claims. “It leaves a certain coating, like a film around my mouth.”

However, because identifying sugar vs. sugar substitutes can be difficult for some people, he shares a “foolproof” trick for testing for sugar.

“Stick your fingers inside the liquid and rub them together for about 30 seconds,” he says. Zero-sugar stuff will not be sticky, but a full-sugar drink will be sticky.

Blake’s finger trick isn’t the only way to test for sugar in your beverage. Many pharmacies sell sugar detecting strips over the counter, which may be more accurate.

Worried consumers speak out

In the comments section, several people with diabetes share their anxieties about the Minute Maid mislabeling, many thanking Blake for the handy tip on identifying sugary drinks in a pinch.

“Every type 1 diabetics worst nightmare. I get so worried at bars and restaurants :/ I usually can tell but not when liquor is added,” one writes.

“As a diabetic this is so scary,” another says.

“I am actually terrified this better not be the case for other things,” a third adds.

Others say they noticed something was ‘off’

Other commenters who purchased the recalled lemonade say they noticed a difference in the taste and texture of recent bottles—just like Blake suggests.

“I HAVE BEEN BUYING THESE FOR MONTHS. I was like damn Minute Maid is really hitting with this one,” a commenter says.

“Damn I just got some. I swear it tasted different lol. Let me go check,” another writes.

“This is crazy cause I got one of these for the first time a couple weeks ago and I was like ‘wow it tastes EXACTLY like the normal one.’ Now this explains why,” a third chimes in.

“Bruh i drank bottles of that thinking it was 5 calories no wonder it tasted so good,” a fourth viewer laments.

