‘I’m gonna roll up to his office’: Worker confronts ‘millionaire’ client who won’t pay the $32,000 he owes her

TikTok is becoming a popular platform for workers to expose and bring attention to labor disputes.

For example, in June 2023, a user documented how her company removed the grass from a client who refused to pay for their landscaping services. Another user went viral after alleging that Ye (formerly Kanye West) never paid for his services after she gave him a facial treatment.

Now, another user has sparked discussion on the platform after claiming a “millionaire” client refused to pay his $32,000 CAD ($23,771 USD) bill.

In a video with over 22,000 views, TikTok user Keren (@abcimhappy123), a “Certified Cosmetic Nurse Injector” working in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, per her Instagram, claims that she’s been providing services for a client who owns a spa and describes himself as a millionaire. Despite this, he has refused to pay the invoices for months.

“As an independent contractor, you basically just bill for the services you provide, and it’s on the person who contracts you to pay you on time,” Keren says in her video. “We’ve been working for this guy for two years, so this is not the first time he’s not paid us on time, but this is the first time that he’s been over three months late.”

“We’re not talking about, like, chump change here,” she continues. “We’re talking about $32,000.”

As the video progresses, Keren says she’s made multiple attempts to get him to pay his bill. These have included calls, texts, Zoom meetings, and more. So far, none of these efforts have been effective.

“We need pay for November, December, and this month, January,” she states. “And the craziest thing is that he will boast about how much money he makes and how he’s selling different companies, and all these things in the same meetings where he’s saying that he needs a little longer to pay us. Make it make sense.”

At the end of the video, she says that she’s on her way to meet the person to confront him about his lack of payment.

Across several follow-up videos, she explains that she does not know why she continued to work with him after a history of late payments, but that he has promised to pay soon. We have reached out via Instagram direct message to see if there is an update on her situation.

Regardless, in the comments section of her videos, users shared their thoughts about Keren’s situation.

“Life tip: people who brag about money often don’t have any,” said a user.

“Once to get payment start charging up front for services!” exclaimed another. “I’ve had to do that in the past with clients who don’t respect my business.”

“It’s ALWAYS the wealthy ones that you have to hound for payment,” claimed a third. “Ridiculous.”