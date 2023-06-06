‘It’s a warning sign’: Landscaper rips out grass from customer’s lawn after they refuse to pay

Owning a business has pros and cons, and landscaping business owner and TikToker Katelyn Greene (@kslicksix) shared a major con she recently experienced in a pair of now-viral videos.

In the 2-part TikTok that has now grossed over 125,000 views and over 5,000 likes, Greene shares that a woman refused to pay her after she and her employees laid grass in the woman’s front and back yards.

The video starts with Greene in her car waiting for the police to arrive. As she waits, she pans the camera to show one of her employees stripping the grass from the customer’s home.

Greene says the customer wanted her grass done during a heat wave but failed to water it according to the landscaper’s instructions, resulting in large patches of dry, yellow grass.

She continues to explain that the customer paid half her total upfront and was going to pay the second half on Saturday until a “family emergency” prevented it. The customer arranged to pay the second check on Monday but refused to pay Greene when she arrived because of the dry patches.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, but you didn’t water it,” Greene says. “You were advised on how to cater for your grass. You didn’t do it, and I’m here to collect the check today. You said it was Saturday. You’re continuing to cause delays. This isn’t how things go; you’re gonna have to pay.”

Greene says the woman continued to complain and refused to accept her attempts to be “cooperative,” so she instructed her employee to pull up the woman’s grass.

“That’s how the story goes,” she says. “They didn’t pay. We had a whole audience, ripped up all their grass, and we’re leaving it there, so it’s a warning sign for anybody who wants to do their grass next: Why do you think it looks like that? ‘Cause they didn’t pay.”

Greene ends her video by sharing that she will give a follow-up on the story as updates occur.

In the comments section, viewers supported Greene and offered advice.

“YOU TOOK THE LAWN BACK I’m dyyyyiinnnngggggg,” one viewer wrote.

“I freaking love that you took the grass back yes running a company n trying to keep trust in ppl is hard,” a second said.

“Just tell her you’re filing a contractors lien against her home. They pay real quick,” another advised.

According to findlaw.com, a contractor’s lien (often known as a mechanic’s lien or a construction lien) is a claim made by contractors or subcontractors who have performed work on a property and have not yet been paid. These laws are placed in some states to protect contractors and business owners. In some states, professionals such as architects, engineers, and surveyors may also be entitled to file a lien for services rendered on a home improvement project.

The Daily Dot contacted Greene via TikTok comment for further information.