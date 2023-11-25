Customer calls out Milk Makeup for significantly reducing product size, keeping same $24 price

We live in an age where shrinkflation is common. About 73% of consumers are concerned about companies reducing product size while charging the same price. One woman is putting Milk Makeup on blast for allegedly using this strategy.

The video featured TikTok user Neetie (@itsneetie), who said, “I have a bone to pick with Milk Makeup.” She then took out a makeup highlighter she purchased when the company first came out. She said the original highlighter lasted seven years. Next, she revealed the bronzer she recently bought and held them side by side.

Flabbergasted, Neetie said she double-checked to see if the brand “sent a mini by accident.” To her surprise, she ordered the correct one. “They just made this suite of products five times smaller and kept the price the same,” she explained.

In 2016, the one fluid ounce highlighter was $24, whereas in 2023 the bronzer was the same price but had .2 fluid ounces. “This is the most extreme case of shrinkflation I’ve ever seen,” she concluded the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Neetie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Milk Makeup via email. The video racked up over 328,000 views. In the comments, viewers expressed shock and frustration.

“My jaw dropped at the size comparison,” one viewer wrote.

“seriously criminal . milk makeup isnt good enough for that to slide,” a second remarked.

“i love milk makeup but they’re so sick for that…like come on at least shrink the price????” a third commented.

In addition, others have noticed this as well.

“did they not give away the ‘mini’ size blush as the free sephora birthday gift a few years ago,” one user noted.

“Yes! And they say they made it small bc the product is fresher. But why is the price the same???? I’m never buying again,” a second stated.

In response to a comment, Neetie posted a follow-up video, comparing another item from Milk Makeup. The content creator found her free mini Milk Makeup blush from 2020, a complimentary Sephora birthday gift. Afterward, she took out the “full-size” bronzer she bought. Both the makeup blush and bronzer were the same size.

According to Barron’s, beauty products prices are indeed at an all-time high. “Prices for cosmetics, perfume, bath, and nail products are up 5.1% from a year ago. Consumer prices overall were up 4.9% year-over-year in April. Major beauty and personal care companies have noted that input and raw material costs will keep increasing in 2023, further driving up the price of finished goods.”

And Neetie isn’t the only TikTok user fed up with shrinkflation. Users have similarly exposed Betty Crocker, McDonald’s, Panera, and numerous other brands of shrinking the size of their products without a corresponding price decrease.