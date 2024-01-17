‘Each one of these is probably around $20’: Woman scores a Too Good To Go bag from a Michelin star restaurant for only $10

Too Good To Go bags have a lot to do with luck.

The concept is pretty straightforward: A customer purchases a Too Good To Go bag full of food at a discounted price, only knowing what establishment it’s coming from. The customer doesn’t know what will be in the bag, and the food items are likely about to be discarded by the company (hence the name: Too Good To Go). The customer gets food from their favorite establishments at a good price, and the company doesn’t let food go to waste—and makes a bit of money back. It’s a win-win, especially if the customer is not picky.

One Too Good To Go customer got extra lucky when she was given the opportunity to purchase one of these bags from a Michelin star restaurant, Gwen. (Michelin stars are awarded to the restaurants that are considered the best of the best.) Gwen is located in Los Angeles and defines itself as a “European-style butcher shop and an elegant restaurant that is redefining fine dining.” According to TimeOut, Gwen is one of 25 restaurants in LA that have at least one Michelin star. The meat-oriented restaurant was reportedly first awarded one 2022.

TikTok user Polina (@nameispolina) made a video after securing her Too Good To Go box. “So, I paid $10 which is a little pricey for a Too Good To Go bag, but, hey, Michelin star. I can’t complain,” she said.

Polina said Gwen has been on her list of restaurants to try and that she recently stumbled across it at a farmer’s market and was able to try its pastries. She said she paid close to $20 for one pastry but said it was “one of the most delicious pastries” she’s ever had.

She then unboxed her Too Good To Go box, which contained four different pastries—two savory and two sweet.

“This is what I got,” she stated. “Look how beautiful these are.”

She said the two savory pastries “looked like something with potatoes.” One of the sweet pastries resembled a donut with raspberries, and the other one a cinnamon roll with vanilla. “This definitely worth $10 for me, because I know that each one of these is probably around $20,” she said.

Polina promised viewers a review of the pastries.

Polina told the Daily Dot she does a lot of research for “restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops.” “I am considering going to the actual restaurant to dine in soon! I just got another box of pastries today and will definitely go there again!” she shared via TikTok direct message.

Her video racked up over 255,000 views, and viewers validated her purchase. “Those look so fing amazing!!! And only $10 I’m so jealous,” one user wrote.

In a follow-up, Polina reviewed the pastries. She bit into the Raspberry Brioche with Vanilla Cream and said, “OK. Does give like a bread vibe.” She said she wasn’t a fan of the bread but enjoyed the flavor. “I would rate it a six out of 10,” she said as she continued to eat it.

Next was the Lamb Curry Hotpot. After putting it into the air fryer to warm it up, the content creator took a bite. “This is so, so delightful. So, so incredible,” she lauded. “The dough is so, so buttery.“ She said the flavor was “spot on” and dubbed the pastry “Russian-quality pastry.”

The next morning, she reviewed the Cottage Pie with Bolognese. “Mashed potatoes have got a great flavor and so does the ragu. It’s incredible. So delicious,” she said. “This gotta be a 10 out of 10.”

Polina said she was “not impressed” with the cinnamon roll, however. While “good,” she said it was “too average.”