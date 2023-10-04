Every once in a while, arts and crafts chain Michaels will roll out an interesting deal: for $10, one can get a “grab bag” of mystery items.

These grab bags generally come in boxes and contain random items from Michaels. For example, in March of this year, a user on TikTok documented their experience purchasing four of these grab boxes. The user claimed that the boxes were filled primarily with Christmas items.

Now, it appears that the Grab Bags are back in some locations—and TikTok user Brit (@britbxthandwriting) has shared the whole process of buying and opening one.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, Brit starts the journey off by showing herself selecting one of the grab bags.

The video shows a man picking up each box and assessing their weight. After a few seconds, the man selects a box, and the pair go to check out.

Later, Brit offered an update showing the box’s contents.

The box included some birthday items, many Hello Kitty-themed pieces, LED lights, several decorations, and more.

In the comments of both videos, users shared their joy about the concept of a mystery box.

“I’m glad they do this instead of throwing stuff away immediately,” wrote a user.

“Forget Michael’s—I need this at the GROCERY STORE!!!” exclaimed another.

“I would of bought all of them lol,” stated a third.

When the contents were finally revealed, users were pleasantly surprised.

“Deffly more than $10 worth,” said a commenter.

“My girls and I would have been so happy to get this box,” added a second. “Definitely worth more.”

“The hello kitty stuff is sooo lucky,” declared an additional commenter.

This isn’t the first time that Michaels-related content has sparked discussion online. Several years ago, the store went viral after releasing a sign that said “My Prince Did Come and His Name is Daddy.” The sign was later pulled from stores. Then, in November of last year, a Michaels shopper called out her local location after allegedly witnessing a manager berating workers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brit via TikTok direct message and Michaels via email.