‘This is such a bad life choice’: Michael’s customer buys 4 ‘grab boxes’ full of mystery items

A recent TikTok video showcasing Michael’s grab boxes has gone viral, sparking a wave of interest and curiosity among viewers. These mystery boxes, filled with random items from the store’s inventory, have become increasingly popular among customers looking for a bit of excitement and adventure in their shopping experience.

In the video, TikTok user @tallpocketssteph films an ad showing Michael’s grab boxes are on a special “buy one, get three free” discount. As she’s showing the ad, she remarks, “This is such a bad life choice,” realizing that buying four boxes might not be the best decision, but she buys them anyway.

She then proceeds to share her comical struggle of fitting the boxes into her car trunk and later bringing them home.

The video concludes with the TikToker engaging in a humorous conversation with her boyfriend, who is in the basement of the house. She explains to him the reason for the four large boxes taking up space in their kitchen, inviting him to join her in discovering the contents of the bags.

The video has become a huge hit on TikTok, accumulating over 3.4 million views in just one day, with many of the viewers going to the comment section to share their experiences with Michael’s grab bags.

One user shared, “Bought one of these at the end of summer once…. ended up with 40+ pairs of flip flops.”

Another shared, “Yeah…this is how we would get rid of slightly damaged items that couldn’t be sold but aren’t bad enough to be thrown out.”

A third user said, “I bought 2 and ended up with 15 tree toppers,” while another commented, “I got these a few years ago, like 90% scrapbooking stuff, other 10% was pretty cool though.”

A further commenter joked, “At the very least, the cat has 4 new boxes to chill in.”

The TikToker later posted a follow-up video revealing the contents of the four grab bags. The bags were primarily filled with Christmas-themed items, such as glittery cinnamon pinecones, gingerbread men, LED crafting lights, ribbons, Scentsicles, pine garlands, and a lot of DIY ornaments. While some of the items were not particularly useful, others turned out to be valuable and unique. In a different video, the TikToker also confirmed that she had spoken to her friends who are teachers and will be giving them the DIY ornaments for their class.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tallpocketssteph via TikTok comment.