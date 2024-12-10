‘Have no clue who Messi is’: Woman buys the Stanley cup ’cause it was pink.’ She doesn’t even realize what she got her hands on

Stanley has been collaborating with various celebrities, like Olivia Rodrigo and Tyla, to release limited edition versions of its viral tumblers. The company teamed up with none other than Lionel Messi for its latest celebrity collaboration.

Featured Video

Messi is an Argentine soccer player who plays for both Inter Miami CF and the Argentina national football team. He’s considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time—if not the greatest. Therefore, he has earned the moniker “GOAT” (the greatest of all time).

What’s the Messi x Stanley cup? How can you get one?

The Stanley x Messi 40-ounce tumbler is mainly pink (Inter Miami’s primary color) with accents of black metallic on it. It features the word “GOAT” on it in black. They are available on the Stanley website and at some sporting stores, like Dick’s Sporting Goods. “The 40-ounce Quencher ProTour Tumbler features a completely leakproof Flip Straw lid. Sip quick — just flip up the built-in straw and fuel your dedication on and off the pitch,” the description of the tumbler reads on the Stanley site.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stanley for more information via email.

It’s the color of the tumbler that caught the eye of TikToker Kristine (@shankristine97). Kristine shared in a viral video that that was her sole reason for purchasing one.

“POV: you bought a cup cause it was pink and have no clue who Messi is,” she revealed while showing off her new cup in the video.

“Dont come for me tt,” she joked in the caption.

Advertisement

Kristine told the Daily Dot she purchased the tumbler on Stanley’s website for $66.05 (after tax).

“I absolutely loved the pink color and the new flip top lid and as silly as it is, I loved the ‘GOAT’ writing on it!! It stands for ‘greatest of all time’ but for me, I own a Ford Bronco Sport that has a feature called ‘GOAT Mode,’” she said via TikTok direct message.

Kristine said she eventually ended up discovering who Messi was.

“I shortly found out who Messi was after talking to a few coworkers about it (they almost kicked my butt for not knowing [laughing emoji],” she said. “Feelings have not changed on the cup!”

Advertisement

Viewers love the cup for different reasons

Her video has amassed 1.1 million views, and viewers had a wide range of responses.

“I LOVE MESSI, OBSESSED WITH THIS CUP,” one viewer wrote.

“I love it but I wish it didn’t say goat,” a second commented.

Advertisement

“This just pmo (pissed me off),” another said.

“HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW WHO MESSI IS???” another questioned.

Kristine told the Daily Dot she believes buying the Messi x Stanley tumbler shouldn’t be limited to soccer fans.

“I’ve gotten a lot of hate on this video saying ‘that cup wasn’t meant for you’ or ‘so you’re the one who stole my cup!’ (Which is stupid cause it isn’t 100% sold out yet) but honestly, why does it matter? So what if I got it because I like pink? Why is there a label on who can buy a cup because it’s a collaboration with a soccer player?” she said.

Advertisement

“I think this Stanley x Messi collab was a great way to pull in different demographics. People like me who enjoy all the girly Stanley colors and others who adore Messi. There should be no restrictions on who can and can’t buy a cup because at the end of the day we’re all still supporting this athlete!” she added.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

