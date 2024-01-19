‘I just need my money’: McDonald’s worker says they gave her a name tag with her deadname

A McDonald’s employee has gone viral on TikTok after exposing the restaurant for giving her a nametag with her deadname on it. Usually, when a person transitions, they select a new name that better reflects the gender they have transitioned to, while their old name becomes known as their deadname. It was Alaziah’s first day at McDonald’s when the error took place.

“So y’all know like [the] whole situation with dead names that’s going on right now […] it is just ghetto,” she began. “You know, [McDonald’s] gave me my name tag […] Y’all, why in the world does the name tag say my deadname?”

While she was tempted to challenge it, Alaziah explained that she decided not to in the end.

“Who really cares?” she asked. “You know, I’ve got nothing to do with it. I’m trying to get my money and people were looking.”

“So my manager, she was like, ‘We can’t change your dead name, but it’s OK. We’re still gonna respect you,” she says.

“I really don’t care if you respect me or not,” she concluded. “All I care about is money.”

On the McDonald’s website, the business says that gender identity is covered in their global policy against discrimination, harassment and retaliation. There is not, however, any specific guidance on deadnames and name tags.

Alaziah didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Viewers took to the comments to share their frustration at McDonald’s response to this situation.

“They absolutely can and should put your name on your name tag,” one wrote. “F**k a deadname, that only has to be on payroll thats it.”

“I’m NOT trans and go by a nickname and my fast food job accommodates that,” another added. “I promise there’s no policy, they’re just ignorant and transphobic.”

“I used to onboard people at McDonalds and they HAVE to put down whatever is on your social security card down as your name,” a fourth commenter added. “But there’s a section to put down a preferred name.”

McDonald’s press relations team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email.