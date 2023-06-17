‘I’m finna get fired’: Viewers defend McDonald’s worker asked to clock out by corporate

A McDonald’s worker revealed in a viral TikTok that he was asked to clock out by corporate over his TikTok video.

That’s TikTok influencer @deyylovee.keyy.

“Yeah, the corporate people at McDonald’s see my video and they making me clock out,” the content creator told his 125,000 followers four days ago. He hasn’t posted since.

According to @deyylovee.keyy, corporate “called” his manager, informing them that the content creator needed him to clock out until they had “a meeting” with him. “Period. I’m finna get fired,” he concluded the video.

He added in the caption, “i guess im not a McB!tch anymore… Who hiring ?”

It’s unknown which TikTok video the Bessemer, Alabama-based user got in trouble for, however a recent McDonald’s TikTok enjoyed 14 million views. Another recent video shows him at work and references a “gay boy who will take your man just because he can.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @deyylovee.keyy via TikTok comment and direct message, and to McDonald’s via press email. The video amassed 2.1 million views where viewers defended the content creator.

“That’s okay boo it’s up for you. Keep making your videos,” one viewer wrote.

“There are many opportunities waiting for you! Go forward,” a second agreed.

“It’s okay you famous now boo,” a third commented.

In addition, some stated that McDonald’s has other things to worry about.

“@McDonald’s don’t fire him and can y’all put the snack wrap back on the menu,” one user said.

“If he gets fired, they might be taking too much time focusing on the wrong thing,” a second added.

“They need to worry about the icecream machine,” a third stated.

However, @deyylovee.keyy joins a number of content creators who’ve been fired over TikToks. One woman was fired from three different jobs for her videos. The most recent termination was due to “oversharing” about her job. A Walmart employee was let go over a TikTok video after working for the company for 16 years. An Amazon Flex driver was terminated for sharing how much she “loved” her job.

This amid a huge week for the fast food giant as its Grimace birthday meal enjoys viral success.

As of press time, it was unclear how many McDonald’s points @deyylovee.keyy has.