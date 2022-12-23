‘I am not able to work right now’: Amazon Flex driver says she was fired over her TikTok videos promoting the job

An Amazon Flex driver says she was fired for posting TikTok videos about how much she loved her job.

The driver, Maddie Kerns (@musclemaddie97), says in a recent TikTok that Amazon began investigating her Flex account because of her TikTok content. Amazon Flex, where she worked, is an independent contractor delivery system with the company. Amazon hires independent contractors, like Kerns, who use their own vehicles to deliver packages on flexible schedules.

Kerns says she “loved” the job and often posted on TikTok encouraging other independent contractors to work for Amazon Flex, too. She says she promoted the company without getting paid to do so.

The TikToker claims Amazon Flex management “got offended or didn’t like” that she was posting about her job. She says someone reported her TikTok account, and she got an email notifying her that the company was looking into her Flex account, saying that she violated privacy terms. However, Kerns says she never posts private information in her TikToks and seems to deny that she violated any terms.

“Very unfortunate this is happening bc I LOVED DELIVERING FOR [email protected] let me work again,” Kerns writes in her video’s caption.

However, the TikToker didn’t seem that upset about the situation at the time. In a comment under the video, she wrote, “LOL in the meantime go apply for Amazon flex!!! Truly is the best job ever (I don’t make commission!!).”

In another TikTok posted on Thursday, Kerns shares that after “three very long weeks of fighting with the company,” Amazon Flex deactivated her account, essentially firing her.

Viewers shared their condolences for the TikToker but reassured her she’d find a better job.

“Better things will come for you and your family,” one viewer commented.

“I’m so sorry…they lost a really good worker bigger and better things are coming though!!!” another viewer commented.

Some viewers commented that Kerns and her TikTok videos were the reason that they became interested in Amazon Flex themselves. Some even said they might boycott Amazon for firing her.

“I am so sorry! You are the reason I joined flex. So thank you for all the education and encouragement. I hope your next chapter is amazing. Merry,” one user said.

“Your videos were the sole reason I even downloaded the app and was about to start driving! It’s crazy that they reactivated then deactivated the next day smh. Shame on #amazon y’all have got to do better,” another user wrote.

Someone else commented, “WHAT!! Time to boycott Amazon.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Amazon via email.