‘Why did you get fired for this?’: Walmart employee says she was fired after 16 years over a TikTok video

A Walmart employee says she was fired after sharing a video of her day doing inventory at the store she worked at, drawing over 140,000 views on the platform.

In the video that allegedly got her fired, user Steph (@stephunleashed) shows her 13-hour day spent taking inventory with her coworkers, which included taking a smoke break as well as jokes about some of the merchandise sold there.

“Alright you guys, 13 hours later we finished,” she says to close the video. “I did not stay for the numbers, but I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be good. So that’s a wrap, I’m fucking exhausted, I broke fucking nails, so peace out, day 10 tomorrow and then vacation. Lord help me, I feel like I’m dead.”

Before being let go by the company, Steph says she had worked there for 16 years. The Daily Dot has reached out to @stephunleashed via Instagram direct message and to Walmart directly via submission form regarding the video.

Many viewers in the comments shared that it was unclear why Steph was fired, solely based on the video. Several expressed that they found nothing wrong with what she showed or her expression of feelings in the video.

“Walmart fired you for what?” one commenter wrote. “Showing off their 1990s scanners & explaining how inventory goes in every store in America? Wow.”

“Why did you get fired for this?” another user said. “I’m lost. Every retail establishment is like this at inventory.”

“Lmao not a secret at all,” a third suggested. “Certainly not worth firing anyone for that’s for sure. Sorry.”

Others suggested their own conclusions regarding the poster’s firing.

“It’s because in the application in Walmart you sign when you start working it says that you can’t record or video while working and if you get caught they have the right to fire you,” one user added.

“Yep instead of working she’s being paid to make a video that’s a no no,” a second claimed.

“I was a manager at Walmart and I would have to stay on the teenagers about seeing their phones out,” a further TikToker commented. “Constantly. Maybe it was just the fact you was on your phone while being paid.”