With supply chain issues and higher prices hitting many industries, it’s no surprise that restaurants will occasionally run out of items.

Each business responds to these shortages differently. Some businesses, such as fast food restaurants like Wendy’s and Popeyes, will simply continue serving, forcing employees to list off their various missing items before any customer places an order.

However, others will find creative solutions to their problems, as a recent video from TikTok user Bubba Dennis (@nyajbubb) demonstrates.

In a clip with over 66,000 views, Bubba films a McDonald’s in which the soda machine has broken. Rather than simply stop serving drinks, the location has opted to pour sodas out of 2-liter bottles.

Although many users appreciated the store’s efforts to continue serving drinks, some noted that they would immediately be able to tell the difference between a bottled and fountain soda.

“Nope I will know if my sprite is from a bottle,” offered a commenter. “Mc Donald’s sprite hits [different].”

Others claimed that similar outages had happened at their local fast-food restaurants. Solutions from location to location varied considerably.

“My McDonald’s just tells us they don’t have fountain drinks,” wrote one user.

“lmaoo at tacobell this happened once and we handed out can drinks,” added another.

“coke was on like a 2-3 week strike and at my job we had to buy sm 2Liters from walmart,” recalled a third. “It was so annoying bc it’s more expensive that way.”

Above all, users were sympathetic to Bubba and the rest of the staff for having to deal with issues like these.

“This was the worst,” stated a commenter. “like I aint getting paid enough to be doing this.”

