‘I don’t know how to wrap it’: Customer goes to Wendy’s and orders the ‘T-Rex’ burger off its ‘secret’ menu

Over the years, creative customers have generated many out-of-the-box and off-menu items for fast-food chains like Wendy’s.

While the new concoctions, usually parsed together from items already available on the chain’s menu, are not officially recognized as offerings from the restaurant, many employees come to be familiar with popular customer creations.

One of these items, a nine-patty cheeseburger known as the T-rex burger, has been the subject of much controversy, with the Canadian Wendy’s location that had been serving it in 2013 removing it from the menu after a spokesperson told National Public Radio that the company did not condone eating the large sandwich.

More recently, content creator Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123 on TikTok) filmed himself successfully ordering the burger at his local Wendy’s, providing a review of the burger that ended up being about the size of his head.

In the video, the Wendy’s employees express that they do not think anyone should order such a sandwich, which ends up costing around $30.

“They had to wrap this like a present,” Villegas says in the video. “Holy smokes. This thing is like four or five pounds easily.”

As he tries to eat the large burger, he says that the sandwich’s tall stack makes it difficult to actually eat.

“I mean, it’s good,” he says. “It doesn’t taste bad. It’s just so big. Too big to handle.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Villegas and to Wendy’s parent company YUM! Brands via email regarding the video.

Several viewers remarked in the video’s comment section that the large burger could likely feed a large family or feed one person for a long time.

“That would feed me for like 2wks lol,” one commenter wrote.

“I’d take that home and get a loaf of hamburger buns on the way home and feed family of 9,” another commented.

“Thats a weeks calories but id try it if i could afford it,” a third said.

With the density of the burger, some viewers likened the cheeseburger to a meatloaf, or another dense meat-based dish.

“That sir is a meatloaf with the breadcrumbs on the outside,” one commented.

“Man’s got an entire meatloaf in a burger bun,” another commenter wrote.

“That’s a whole meatloaf,” a further user said. “cut that up and share.”