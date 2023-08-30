‘It is so much better and cheaper’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef shares why should never order a Big Mac

Popular TikToker Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) shared with his 190,000 followers a McDonald’s Big Mac hack.

In a video that garnered over 75,000 views, Haracz addresses viewers by talking directly into the camera as a definitively simple message broadcasts on the screen: “Don’t order a Big Mac.”

Instead, he suggests, a different option with the same beefy goodness at a lower cost—the “McDouble like a Mac.”

“Don’t order a Big Mac, you should be ordering this every time: ‘A McDouble like a Mac.’ You save like $2, and if a restaurant is not willing to do that for you, maybe don’t go to that one; go to a different one. Because this is a superior way,” Haracz says.

The video also shows a split-screen of a McDonald’s employee preparing Haracz’s creation while he describes it. “McDouble only has one slice of cheese like a Big Mac. There’s no middle bun. It is so much better and cheaper,” Haracz says.

We all know the iconic Big Mac, which is two 100% beef burgers and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It’s also topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese.

However, prices of this iconic sandwich have been on the rise since its creation in 1967. The average cost of a Big Mac today is $5 plus tax in New York City. According to this chart, a McDouble is $2.19 plus tax. What a difference! And who needs that extra middle bun, anyway?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Haracz and McDonald’s via email for further information.