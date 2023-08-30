former McDonald's corporate chef speaking (l) hand holding McDouble above Big Mac in front of yellow background (c) McDonald's worker making Big Mac style McDouble (r)

‘It is so much better and cheaper’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef shares why should never order a Big Mac

'And if a restaurant is not willing to do that for you, maybe don’t go to that one.

Jack Alban 

Jack Alban

Posted on Aug 30, 2023

Popular TikToker Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) shared with his 190,000 followers a McDonald’s Big Mac hack.

In a video that garnered over 75,000 views, Haracz addresses viewers by talking directly into the camera as a definitively simple message broadcasts on the screen: “Don’t order a Big Mac.”

Instead, he suggests, a different option with the same beefy goodness at a lower cost—the “McDouble like a Mac.”

“Don’t order a Big Mac, you should be ordering this every time: ‘A McDouble like a Mac.’ You save like $2, and if a restaurant is not willing to do that for you, maybe don’t go to that one; go to a different one.  Because this is a superior way,” Haracz says.   

@chefmikeharacz #duet with @Mannuelvazquez Don’t order a #McDonalds #BigMac ever again. #mcdonaldshacks #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldshack #mcdonaldsbigmac #mcdonaldsbigmacsauce #McDouble #mcdoubles #mcdoublewithmacsauce #MacSauce #FastFoodHack #FastFoodHacks #McDonaldsMenuHack #McDonaldsMenuHacks ♬ original sound – Mannuelvazquez

The video also shows a split-screen of a McDonald’s employee preparing Haracz’s creation while he describes it. “McDouble only has one slice of cheese like a Big Mac. There’s no middle bun. It is so much better and cheaper,” Haracz says.

We all know the iconic Big Mac, which is two 100% beef burgers and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It’s also topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese.  

However, prices of this iconic sandwich have been on the rise since its creation in 1967. The average cost of a Big Mac today is $5 plus tax in New York City. According to this chart, a McDouble is $2.19 plus tax. What a difference! And who needs that extra middle bun, anyway?  

Haracz has amassed a large following by sharing insider secrets and about his own experiences during his time working as a corporate chef. Here’s why the fast-food chain will likely never bring the snack wrap back, according to the chef. Here’s how he says you can check if your McDonald’s is a good McDonald’s. And here’s why you shouldn’t go to McDonald’s at 10:30am.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Haracz and McDonald’s via email for further information.

*First Published: Aug 30, 2023, 2:33 pm CDT

