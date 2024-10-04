‘RIP the $1 menu’: Customer orders the family Hot ‘N Spicy bundle at McDonald’s for $20. Is it worth it?

This year, McDonald’s has rolled out discounted deals like the $5 meal deal, $12 Dinner Box, and the Collector’s Meal. Now, a family of four reveals what they received in their McDonald’s Hot ‘N Spicy bundle for $20 in a video with 1.7 million views.

TikTok users Shawn and Brandon (@snbflavors) run a joint account, posting their favorite foods. This time, they unveil what they received in their Hot ‘N Spicy bundle.

One by one, they individually reveal each item. First, Brandon takes out two medium fries and puts them on two plates. Next, he places four Hot ‘N Spicy McChickens on four plates. Finally, 20-piece nuggets are eventually dispersed on the plates.

How did they learn of the family bundle?

During an interview, Brandon told the Daily Dot that he and his family bought this at a Texas McDonald’s. They discovered this deal through a McDonald’s employee.

“We discovered the deal when we asked the employee about the bundles they currently have, and that’s when the employee told us about the $20 family bundle,” he shared via TikTok direct message.

Because he thought this was a good deal, this prompted him to share it with social media.

“We bought it because it’s a good bundle for a good price and we wanted to let TikTok know about it since it’s a good fast food deal,” he said.

In addition, the content creator would purchase the bundle again.

“Yes, we would get this deal again because it’s definitely worth the $20 price point,” he said.

Viewers react to the Hot ‘N Spicy bundle

Some viewers believed this was more than enough to feed themselves.

“Family of four?? That’s enough for me,” one viewer wrote.

“Family of four or about two episodes of ‘True Detective’ and me by myself,” a second agreed.

However, others didn’t believe this was a good deal compared to McDonald’s past prices.

“Back then I would get 14 McChicken and three large fries for $20,” one user stated.

“The go-to 10 years ago was a large drink, two McDoubles, two McChickens for $5,” a second commented.

“Back in the day all that would of been about $12 lol,” a third remarked.

Even the content creator concurred. He replied, “I know, RIP the $1 menu.”

What are McDonald’s deals?

In light of football season, McDonald’s partnered with the Buffalo Bills to release Bills Mafia Box. For $14.99, the bundle includes two cheeseburgers, two medium fries, and a 20-piece nugget. It became available on Aug. 12.

Another football-themed bundle is the Eagles Bundle Box which contains two cheeseburgers, two Big Macs, a 10-piece nugget, and two medium fries for $11.99. This deal ends on Dec. 31.

Moreover, the fast food chain teamed up with Crocs to launch the Crocs Happy Meal. Released in September, the Happy Meal has “8 exclusive Crocs clips, each housed in their own Happy Meal shoe box, with a special Jibbitz sticker sheet for customization,” per McDonald’s website.

With the beginning of spooky season, that means the return of the Happy Meal Boo Buckets. Starting Oct. 15, you can snag your own bucket that comes in white, orange, green, and blue.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via press email.

