‘As a Wendy’s employee I’m so glad you guys and burger king are now dealing with ts’: McDonalds worker calls out customers for ordering $5 deal

A McDonald’s worker posted a TikTok calling out customers who frequently order the $5 meal deal, seemingly hinting that even though it may not be the healthiest option, it’s one of the restaurant’s hottest commodities right now.

Hannah (@limited.hannahh) has reached over 824,000 views and 78,000 likes on her viral video as of this writing. She added a caption, saying the meal is “McDonald’s little secret.”

In her eight-second clip, Hannah lip-syncs to a trending sound on TikTok and adds the on-screen caption, “Me when y’all keep ordering these $5 meals.” The audio, playing the role of Hannah’s customer in the video’s scenario, says, “Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.”

“Do you know what’s in here?” another voice says as Hannah mouths along.

“I don’t care. Don’t tell me,” the first voice replies.

“No, I’m gonna tell you,” Hannah lip-syncs in response before the video ends.

What does the McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal come with?

“What’s in there?” a viewer asked Hannah in the comments section of her video.

According to the McDonald’s website, the $5 Meal Deal is a limited-time offering that comes in two varieties—McDouble and McChicken. Both meal deals are listed as coming with four Chicken McNuggets, a small order of World Famous Fries, and a small Coca-Cola without ice for a total of 1,000 calories.

“It’s so good and worth it bro,” a second viewer opined.

“As a wendy’s employee i’m so glad you guys and burger king are now dealing with ts,” a third viewer commented. “We’ve had less customers ever since.”

“Someone ordered 7 of them and they came out to be only [$]25,” another commenter added. “We did the math on how much it would cost originally and it was like 80 bucks.”

How many calories should you intake in one meal?

Global News states that although every person’s daily caloric intake is uniquely based on their personal goals and needs, “nutrition experts estimate that average daily consumption at each meal should be broken down as follows: 300 to 400 calories for breakfast, and 500 to 700 calories each for lunch and dinner. Snacks shouldn’t exceed 200 calories.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via TikTok comment and email and to McDonald’s via email.

