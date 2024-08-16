‘I poured my drink in there…’: McDonald’s customer buys collectible cup. Then she learns something unexpected

A McDonald’s customer learns something unexpected when buying collectable cups, which are currently viral online.

In the video, TikTok user @tayhol06 shows off her Coca-Cola-themed collectible cup. “So, I’m sure everyone knows about the McDonald’s cups,” she says. Next, she pans over to her empty drink.

“I poured my drink in there,” she continues. Then, she takes the lid off her plastic McDonald’s cup and sticks it onto the collectible one. “And I just put my lid on there and learned that the medium-sized cups lids fit the cups,” the content creator concludes, revealing the lid perfectly sealed onto the collector’s cups.

What are McDonald’s collectable cups?

McDonald’s is currently selling adult Happy Meals that include special edition collector cups. People are trying to get their hands on cups, from an Uber Eats driver stealing one from their customer to a woman breaking her McDonald’s boycott.

In an interview with The Daily Dot, @tayhol06 revealed that she and her family went to a McDonald’s in Redbank, South Carolina. They went to McDonald’s for dinner after hearing about the new cups. Due to her excitement and habit, she poured her drink into the collectible cup.

“After we got to my [in-laws]home and settled in, I decided to wash my Coca-Cola cup I got from the collection cup meal and pour the rest of my Coca-Cola in the cup because I was just so excited about the cup,” she shared via TikTok direct message. “Out of habit I grabbed my lid from the medium size regular McDonald’s cup and put it on my collectors cup and then I realized THE LID ACTUALLY FIT ON MY CUP!”

“I felt so excited about what i had just discovered, like a kid in a candy shop! I thought it was one of the coolest things! It definitely made me want to go back to McDonald’s and collect them all,” @tayhol06 said.

Viewers weighed in

The video has amassed more than 124,000 views. In the comments, users expressed interest in the cups.

“Now I wished I would have saved my lid!” one viewer wrote.

“Omg I just put it on it looks so cute!!!” a second shared.

“That’s actually really cool. My DoorDash is coming right now with one of the McDonald’s cups. I hope I get the one you have,” a third praised.

However, some viewers felt disappointed about the cups.

“Wait until you learn McDonald’s Canada got glass cups,” one user remarked.

“I don’t like them cause in the 1990s they were glass. They aren’t now, so I wish they were glass,” a second commented.

Are McDonald’s collector’s cups plastic?

In the United States, the collector’s cups are made of Tritan plastic. This plastic is “BPA-free and shatter-resistant.” In Canada, they are glass. In the past, cups in this promotion were indeed made of glass. However, they were recalled in 2010 because they contained lead and cadmium.

