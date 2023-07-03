‘The silence was so loud’: McDonald’s customer orders 5 Grimace shakes. Drive-thru worker doesn’t respond for 17 seconds

McDonald’s workers appear to be sick and tired of people ordering the chain’s new Grimace shake after a TikTok trend emerged featuring the purple drink.

In a viral video, TikToker @thattiredchonker pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-thru with his friends and asked if he was able to order the Grimace shake as a standalone item versus as part of a meal.

When the worker on the intercom confirmed it could be bought by itself, the TikToker ordered five.

An unusually lengthy pause followed, roughly 17 seconds, before the McDonald’s worker proceeded with the order.

“The silence was so loud,” the text overlay on the video read. As @thattiredchonker and his friends waited for a response, they were heard making high-pitched sounds as they tried to hold in their laughs.

“I can HEAR the whole room looking at each other,” the most popular comment under the video read.

The clip has a whopping 5.1 million views and more than 3,300 comments.

“Mcdonalds tired of this,” the caption reads.

The Grimace shake came out in mid-June as part of a promotional campaign celebrating Grimace’s birthday. Grimace is a large purple character who was one of Ronald McDonald’s “friends” back when McDonald’s still used a varied cast of characters as part of their marketing.

Commenters pointed out that the McDonald’s workers are probably tired of making the shake now that it has become a prop in a viral TikTok trend. In these videos, which range in production value, people take a sip of the purple drink, wish Grimace a happy birthday, and then sharply cut to an image of them dead on the floor, often with the purple drink spilled nearby—implying the drink killed them.

McDonald’s played along and posted a throwback photo of a startled Grimace on their Instagram account with the caption, “Mee pretending i don’t see the grimace shake trend.”

In a follow-up video, @thattiredchonker and his friends revealed that they did use the shakes to make a horror movie-esque TikTok in which they all fake tragic deaths.

Those who are interested in buying the shake may have some trouble, either from embarrassment or lack of availability, according to the comments.

“So I really want to try the grimace shake but actually just to drink it but I’m too embarrassed now because they’ll think I’m doing the trend,” one person said.

“All the McDonald’s in my town have hand written signs at the drive thru saying ‘Out of the Grimace Shake,'” another wrote.

Others said they were able to secure the popular drink and shared that it tasted like fruity pebbles.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thattiredchonker via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.