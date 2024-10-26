‘Nahhh cuz now I’m scared to eat anything there’: McDonald’s workers show the state of the restaurant after E. coli outbreak

Shortly after former President Donald Trump appeared at a Bucks County, Pa. McDonald’s, reports of an E. coli breakout made headlines. ABC News reported that 75 instances of the bacterial infection have been linked to Quarter Pounders across 13 states.

According to TikToker Alma M. (@ayyalma), a McDonald’s employee, the negative press has adversely affected business. The Golden Arches she works under are desolate, something she documented in a viral clip that accrued over 1.6 million views.

“Empty af lol rip,” she penned in a caption for the video. Furthermore, her clip shows an empty drive-thru and a deserted store with no orders queued. Further driving this point home, her video begins with a co-worker dancing to “Right Foot Creep” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Lawsuit(s)?

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the first lawsuit tied to the E. coli Mickey D’s outbreak “has been filed against McDonald’s.” The anchor on duty said, “In Colorado, a man says he ate McDonald’s three weeks ago. And then went to the ER a few days later. Testing positive for E. coli and is still recovering.”

Additionally, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has also been involved in the controversy: “The CDC says illnesses have been found in 10 different states. Including Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri.”

Furthermore, CBS News reports that “at least 22 people have been hospitalized” as a result of eating contaminated QPs. And then there are two distinct cases of people who’ve “developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).”

According to the news outlet, this “serious health issue…can cause kidney failure.”

One of the individuals who consumed a contaminated quarter pounder with cheese purportedly died. The agency says the older McDonald’s customer from Colorado subsequently passed away. In this case, the afflicted patron didn’t contract HUS.

What’s the McCause?

As of now, the cases have only been linked to McDonald’s locations in 13 states. They are Iowa, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

CBS went on to report that around 1 million Quarter Pounder burgers were sold between September 27 to October 10. This is the time frame the illnesses were reported. Because of the product sold-to-sickness ratio, a rep from the chain said the E. coli probably isn’t linked to the chain’s meat.

Rather, it was more than likely tied to the onions used in making the burgers. That’s because the Quarter Pounders are cooked at 175 degrees. E. coli is killed at 160 degrees Fahrenheit and above. However, the sliced onions on quarter-pounder burgers are raw.

“If that is the source, it will be the first time onions have been a carrier for this strain of E. coli,” a McDonald’s rep said.

McSolution

The McDonald’s locations linked to the illnesses had purchased its onions from Taylor Farms. Because of the outbreak, the California-based produce company “initiated a recall of yellow onions…at its Colorado facility.”

Furthermore, the chain added that it had removed all Taylor Farms onions it had purchased from this particular facility. A rep for the chain remarked, “Due to broad concern. And our unwavering commitment to food safety. We have made the decision to stop sourcing onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility indefinitely.”

Currently, the FDA is investigating to determine whether or not Taylor Farms’ onions are indeed the culprit.

TikTokers timid

Several viewers expressed trepidation eating at McDonald’s. “Nahhh cuz now I’m scared to eat anything there,” one person said.

Another replied, “No more mcdonalds for me.”

Someone else said that they also got E. Coli from McDonald’s, but from a different menu item entirely. “I got EColi from their iced coffee,” they penned.

Another person on the application said they’ve seen McDonald’s locations affected by the outbreak news. “I was out doing errands and saw all the McDonald’s empty,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Alma via TikTok comment.

