‘Why is it purple?’: McDonald’s customer starts asking worker questions about the Grimace meal while she’s on her break

McDonald’s worker and TikToker Kai (@kaisbubbletea) narrowly avoided a ‘Karen’ confrontation and documented her near miss in a viral TikTok. She was recording herself during her lunch break when she had to answer a question about the chain’s viral Grimace shake.

Kai has been posting funny day-in-the-life content on TikTok since 2022. Many of her latest posts are funny commentaries on her employment at the fast-food restaurant chain. In this particular video, she is chronicling different “goings-ons” just off-camera as she enjoys cinnamon buns, burgers, fries, and a special off-the-menu cherry and Coke slushie.

In the first section of the video, someone off-camera asks her, “I know you on break but can you please help me find Grimace?”

Grimace is famously the best friend of McDonalds mascot, Ronald McDonald. Grimace is a large, purple, rotund being of indeterminate species with short arms and legs who loves milkshakes.

“Grimace?” Kai responds. He then inquired about the limited edition Grimace-themed purple milkshake which has since been discontinued.

“Why is it purple?” he asks.

“It’s blueberries,” Kai responds. To which the person buttons the conversation by saying, “Oh bet, say less thank you,” seemingly satisfied with the blueberry flavor.

The video then jumpcuts to her next break where a woman can rants off-camera, saying, “We waited too long in line for the fries to be cold.”

As the woman continues her rant, Kai looks directly into the camera and says, “Bro, there’s some Karens right now” as she licks her fingers while eating french fries.

One user chimed in on this, pleading, “How you deal with karen? Please!!!! I need to know!!” and another wrote, “Dude it makes me so mad when people come up complaining like that like you can say it right we’ll get you new ones no big deal no need to act that way.”

This trend is similar to other people capturing videos of angry “Karen” customers at other fast-food joints. Like this one, where a woman throws a fit demanding “secret sauce” when she is told the restaurant is out. Or this one where several restaurant “Karens” are seen knocking over items and causing property damage to the restaurant for an unknown reason.

Many users were lighthearted and charmed by Kai’s humorous response to her job.

“The way you just stop eating and just eavesdropping is so funny,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Hahaha I wanna be your friend so bad.”

