‘I’ll be taking a tray home then’: McDonald’s customer places order at kiosk. Then it asks him if he wants a bag

McDonald’s menu prices are more than double what they were a decade ago. According to a recent study by FinanceBuzz, the fast food chain stands out as one of the biggest offenders in an industry known for prices outpacing inflation.

Unsurprisingly, customers are taking notice. Earlier this year, a woman went viral on TikTok after calling out McDonald’s Dollar Menu—which, ironically, no longer includes anything for a dollar.

Similarly, one McDonald’s customer was stunned to find her Diet Coke had jumped to $3.03, while another pointed out that eating at the fast-food giant now feels like a “luxury.”

More recently, a customer took to TikTok to show a McDonald’s kiosk charging for its classic paper bags–and viewers are not happy about it.

TikToker pays $0.10 for a McDonald’s paper bag

TikTok user @donatellaversayce posted a video revealing how a McDonald’s kiosk charged customers for a bag.

In the clip, which has gained over 287,500 views at the time of writing, the TikToker shows the kiosk screen during the checkout process for a meal.

The screen presented two options: “Bag $0.10” and “No Bag.”

“Are you Mc[Expletive] kidding me?” @donatellaversayce says, choosing the “Bag” option.

Next, a textbox appeared asking for a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which the TikToker quickly dismissed, saying, “Absolutely not.”

In the caption, they provided more details, writing, “But then I said ‘No’ a second time and they gave me a bag anyway?”

Is McDonald’s charging for its paper bags now?

Customers have noticed the paper bag charge not only in the U.S., but also in the U.K. and Canada. According to McDonald’s U.K. website, the fast food chain charges for paper bags only in certain areas where the law requires it.

“McDonald’s has a legal obligation to implement the 10p carrier bag levies where these apply (Wales and Scotland)… Customers have the choice of paying for a bag, having no bag, or using their own,” the site explains.

Since the TikToker didn’t mention the location of the McDonald’s they were ordering from, it’s unclear if local environmental laws played a role. We’ve reached out to the TikToker for more details.

Viewers aren’t happy

In the comments, users expressed annoyance over the extra charge.

“The nerve to ask for a donation after that,” remarked one user.

“This is getting out of hand,” said another user.

“The bag fee is wild, but please don’t let they deter you from donating,” shared a third. “RMH is a Godsend. We almost lost our newborn & stayed there for weeks for free.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @donatellaversayce via TikTok and Instagram direct messaging. We’ve also contacted McDonald’s via email.

