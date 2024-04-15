Every week, there’s a new complaint about McDonald’s. From rising menu prices to shrinking food, eating at the chain just doesn’t feel worth it anymore for many people.

Customers are especially getting fed up with McDonald’s rising prices, vowing never to eat there again. In the last decade, the burger chain’s prices have increased more than most other fast-food chains, Business Insider reported.

One McDonald’s meal reportedly costs about twice as much as it did 10 years ago. While the economy has taken a hit in those years, McDonald’s menu prices are more than triple the rate of inflation. Over the last 10 years, inflation rose 31%, while McDonald’s prices rose 100%.

The same McDouble that cost $1.19 in 2014 is now $3.19. A Quarter Pounder with cheese meal went from $5.39 to $11.99. And gone are the days of a $1 menu. Now the “value menu” easily has items that cost $3, versus the original buck.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Insider that the data it had was “not an accurate representation of pricing at McDonald’s restaurants” but didn’t give updated numbers. The person added that prices vary from location to location.

Well, a customer has a new complaint, and this time, it’s about the cost of more than just food.

In a viral video with more than 1.2 million views, Cara (@tinyycaraa) shows herself ordering at the McDonald’s kiosk when an unexpected screen pops up.

It asked her whether she wanted a paper bag for her meal (the standard for a McDonald’s to-go order), and if she said yes, the screen stated she’d be charged 10 cents.

“Why is they charging 10 cents for a bag? The store don’t even charge 10 cents. What is the world coming to today?” Cara said. “This is unacceptable.”

“Would I like a bag? Of course I need a … bag. … Imma put the food in my hands?” Cara said, exasperated.

It’s possible that this isn’t a McDonald’s policy but a state rule. As of January, nine states banned the use of plastic bags, making it so each bag costs 5 to 10 cents, the Sun reported. Each participating state has its own regulations around paper bags like the ones at McDonald’s. It’s unclear if Cara lives in a state with one of these laws.

Cara’s video has more than 3,600 comments, mostly of people agreeing with her.

“I put no bag then ask for a bag,” the top comment, with more than 26,000 likes, read.

“BYOB at McDonalds,” a person said.

“We don’t even get bags as courtesy even after their prices went up, and the quality of the food decreased, the workers pay still the same?” another asked.

The Daily Dot has covered plenty of other McDonald’s complaints. One woman said McDonald’s had forgotten its place as a cheap fas-food spot since she could now get a better value at a casual sit-down spot like Chili’s for nearly the same price she’d pay at Mickey D’s. Another person complained that McDonald’s wouldn’t even throw in a drink as part of their $25 40-nugget special.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s as well as to Cara via Instagram direct message.

