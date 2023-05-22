‘Someone got the munchies’: McDonald’s worker has to prepare 3 a.m. order of 50 McChickens and 50 McDoubles

A McDonald’s worker revealed in a now-viral TikTok that she had to make 50 McChickens and 50 McDoubles after a customer placed a bulk order at 3 a.m.

In a short video, Jelsey Aguilar (@jelseyy_) revealed the long line of wrappers—and buns—prepared for the sandwiches. She made the sandwiches throughout the video, which had 346,400 views as of Monday morning.

“Someone ordered 50 mcchickens & mcdoubles @ 3am,” Aguilar wrote via text overlay.

In order to make the McChickens, Aguilar added lettuce and chicken to each bun. She then prepared the McDoubles, which included cheese, ketchup, mustard, and a single pickle.

To be sure, the large order apparently didn’t bother Aguilar. “Big orders are actually so fun lmao,” they captioned their video.

But Aguilar isn’t the only McDonald’s worker to go viral for making a huge order. Earlier this month, one employee had to prepare five 40-piece nuggets and 65 McChickens. And in November 2021, another McDonald’s worker allegedly completed a whopping 6,400-item order that consisted of 1,600 McChickens, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cookies.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aguilar via TikTok comment and direct message. In the comments, however, a number of viewers suggested that the customer who placed the large order was probably under the influence.

“Bro taking the snacks to his drunk homies,” one viewer wrote.

“They were high for sure,” a second stated.

“Someone got the munchies,” a third agreed.

Others, meanwhile, were more worried about how Aguilar prepared each sandwich.

“A single pickle,” another commenter said.

“Put the cheese right bruh,” a second criticized.