‘First mistake was going to Lowe’s’: Woman’s fire alarm starts chirping. Then she goes to the store for some Energizer batteries

When we head out to buy basics for our home—like batteries for a fire alarm—it’s usually supposed to be a quick errand that doesn’t break the bank.

But for one Lowe’s shopper, a trip to replace a chirping smoke detector battery turned into a choice between peace and her wallet.

What did she encounter at Lowe’s?

Inside the battery aisle at Lowe’s, TikTok creator @therealkashkatchem pulled out her phone and hit record.

“This is why my fire alarm is going to continue to make noise,” she said, showing a single-pack Energizer lithium battery with a price tag of $18.98.

In her text overlay, she added, “I’m not paying for this [expletive].” She captioned the video, “I need a booster friend FAST.”

Her video, posted on Thursday, already garnered over 42,100 views.

Are all smoke detector batteries this expensive?

Not really. Most smoke detectors use 9-volt or AA batteries, and there are plenty of cheaper options.

The one she was looking at had a 10-year shelf life, which explains some of the price, and it was lithium—another reason for the jump.

Lithium batteries cost more because they last longer and are built for high-drain devices, but they’re definitely not your only option.

For comparison, Energizer sells a 5-year alkaline battery for just $4.96 at Walmart. You can even get a four-pack of basic 9V batteries for $5.99, depending on the brand and composition of the product.

In the comments, some viewers didn’t think she was overreacting at all. “Isn’t Lowe’s notoriously expensive anyway?” one asked.

And yes—compared to places like Walmart, Lowe’s does tend to run higher on smaller household items. A 2019 comparison by Business Insider found that while Lowe’s and Home Depot cater more to professionals and DIYers with extensive selections, Walmart often offers better prices and faster shopping for everyday basics like hammers, tape measures, and nails.

Another person pointed out the bigger picture. “Replacing your battery is much cheaper than planning a funeral or buying all new things if your house burns down,” they wrote.

And of course, there were practical suggestions, too. “U also don’t have to choose the most expensive kind of battery,” one commenter wrote. “There are way cheaper 9V batteries.”

