‘There goes my 25% off’: Woman places SSENSE order. Then she learns how much she has to pay to pick it up

When we shop online, we often assume the total at checkout is the final amount we’ll end up paying.

But one woman found out that’s not always how it works, especially if the store you’re ordering from is outside of your country, and there have been some serious policy changes in recent months.

In a video that has been viewed over 736,000 times, TikTok creator @roniteatsssss shared what happened when she placed an order with SSENSE, a Canadian luxury fashion retailer.

What went wrong with her SSENSE order?

“Ordered from SSENSE and just be warned,” she says, “if you live in America, like I do—California, L.A.—and you order from SSENSE, I have to pay $163 to pick up my [expletive] package.”

In the video’s text overlay, she added, “Not ordering from SSENSE until 2028 I guess,” nodding to the end of Trump’s second term. “There goes my 25% off,” she added in the caption.

So, why did she get hit with an additional charge?

It’s probably not just the Trump-era tariffs, though they may have made things worse.

In her case, the extra charge comes from import duties—fees set by the destination country when items cross the border. Those rates recently jumped from around 3% to 12%, which is why she likely ended up paying more.

In the U.S., import duties are calculated based on the value of the item—including shipping and insurance.

According to Investopedia, there are three main reasons countries apply these fees: to raise revenue for the government, to give local products a leg up in pricing, and to penalize certain countries by taxing their goods more heavily.

What does SSENSE say about it?

On its FAQ page, SSENSE makes it clear that they only offer duty-free shipping in about 40 countries—and the U.S. isn’t one of them.

“You are responsible for any U.S. duties, taxes and fees that may be due under U.S. law,” the company states.

There’s one possible exception: “Shipments to the U.S. of goods that are valued at US$800 or less may be imported without the payment of duties and taxes subject to certain restrictions, pursuant to section 321 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930.”

So, if your cart total stays under $800, you might dodge the fee. Otherwise, you’re on the hook.

Some longtime shoppers say this wasn’t always the case. “I’ve been shopping with SSENSE since 2012. Not once have I paid duties. This is very recent,” one person wrote. “SSENSE also just had 25% off on new season items. That 25% off you are getting is just the duties to pay.”

Others clarified what’s actually happening. “That’s not tariffs, that’s customs duties,” another user said. “SSENSE only guarantees duty-free for up to $800. Anything over, and you may be subject to pay duties upon arrival. That’s normal.”

Not everyone had the same experience. “Weird, I just got a package from SSENSE and I got my package free in two days,” someone commented.

And for one shopper, this might be the final straw: “This will stop my shopping addiction fr.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @roniteatsssss and SSENSE via email for official comments.

