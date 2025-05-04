‘This is your sign not to buy‘: North Carolina woman buys Chevy Tahoe because it’s ‘pretty.’ Then she has to call for a tow truck

A North Carolina woman found herself on the side of the road watching her Chevy Tahoe get towed away. It’s a visual highlighting a recent recall involving more than 700,000 General Motors cars and trucks with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

Featured Video

The sad sight was delivered by creator Christi (@medicmom494), in a TikTok video soundtracked to a segment of Akon’s “Locked Up.” It was originally posted on Tuesday. It has 299,000 views and 8,500 likes.

The short clip shows the Tahoe being hoisted up on the tow truck. The on-screen caption reads, “Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty,” with a crying emoji included.

To show just how much this inconvenienced her family, she recorded another video on Thursday. She says she and her husband had planned a family vacation with their kids. They were planning to drive the fated Tahoe to Florida. She says they were told by the dealership loaning the vehicle that they couldn’t drive it out of the Carolinas, as it was on 4,200 miles. The trip would have put it over the 5,000-mile mark, affecting its sellability.

Advertisement

What’s this recall?

Car and Driver joined multiple news outlets to report on a massive recall by General Motors. The recall is affecting about 700,000 cars and trucks.

“The recall affects many popular vehicles, which include the following 2021–2024 models: Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV; Chevy Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe; and GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL,” the article noted. “When equipped with the 6.2-liter V-8, they can experience engine damage that could lead to a loss of power or even complete engine failure.”

The problem stems from crankshafts and connecting rods damaged during the manufacturing process. And the recall involves inspection and, should engines fail, repairs up to and including entire engine replacements.

Advertisement

“Anyone who owns the models mentioned in the recall can take their vehicles to a Cadillac, Chevrolet or GMC dealership for an engine inspection and engine repair or replacement free of charge,” USA Today informed its readers. “Vehicles that pass inspections will receive a new oil fill cap, higher viscosity oil, oil filter replacement and an update to their owner’s manual, also free of charge.”

What viewers said

Some looking at the Tahoe being towed found the scene emblematic.

“This is like the 5th video I seen of these getting towed,” one observed.

Advertisement

“This was my sign because I really was thinking about buying one,” a second commenter shared.

“Thank goodness we got the 5.3 instead of the 6.2,” another offered. “We have had some issues in our 2021 Z71 Tahoe but overall no other issues! Hate [that] y’all are having too deal with that mess.”

“Just get you an 04-06 Tahoe,” someone else suggested. “We had an 04 Tahoe and it rarely broke down other than minor repairs and other than our rear end needed to be replaced but we had it for years before that happened.”

Christi then shared that she previously owned a 2007 Tahoe, which she loved.

Advertisement

As you might expect, multiple people mentioned the recall, but one intimated the issues went back even further.

“When I worked for General Motors, sooo many people called in having issues with NEW cars,” that person observed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Christi via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.