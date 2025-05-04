‘It’s not just Amazon’: Woman warns Amazon shoppers to look at these details before buying. It could save you time and money

Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports—many of which are being ramped up to 145%—are already starting to worry U.S. shoppers.

And one woman says if you’re buying from Amazon right now, you need to pause and pay attention.

In her video, which has pulled in over 224,000 views, TikTok creator Marla Branyan (@marla_branyan) warned her followers about what she says is happening behind the scenes on Amazon.

What’s going on with Amazon prices, according to her?

“If you’re an Amazon shopper, please stop what you’re doing right now and watch this video,” she says at the start. “It is going to save you time and money.”

According to Branyan, Amazon is already feeling the heat from the new tariffs.

“Because a lot of products on Amazon are coming from China, OK?” she explains. “It’s extremely important right now that you do your due diligence when you’re shopping on Amazon.”

She advises people to stick with items they know well—things they’re familiar with price-wise or that they’ve been watching for a while.

“These companies are jacking their prices up triple and quadruple the price to avoid purchasers and to 10x cover the tariff fee that they’re dealing with right now,” Branyan says.

Instead, she urges people to buy local. “Now, right now… now is the time to support local businesses in your community that sell whatever the item is that you’re wanting to buy off Amazon.”

And it’s not just Amazon. “The same thing applies to TikTok right now as well,” Branyan says. “There are a lot of products that are triple or quadruple their normal price because of the tariff situation.”

Amazon isn’t the only one feeling it

Marla’s warning comes right as more companies start sounding the alarm. Last month, both Shein and Temu told U.S. customers that prices would be going up. They didn’t say by exactly how much but blamed it on tariffs.

Making matters worse, the de minimis tax exemption is also being eliminated. That rule used to let imported goods under $800 skip tariffs. Without it, even cheap online orders will start costing more.

Moreover, NBC News recently reported that many U.S. businesses are already canceling orders from China ahead of back-to-school shopping and the winter holidays. That could mean product shortages in nearly every category, both online and in stores.

And Amazon? It’s in trouble, too. A 2024 survey by Jungle Scout, shared by ECDB, found that more than 70% of Amazon’s products come from China. Just 30% are made in the U.S. If those numbers hold, shoppers can expect prices to rise across the board.

Amazon recently announced it will start listing tariff costs alongside product prices at checkout.

Some viewers agreed with Marla’s call to shop local. “Good, buy Made in USA,” one person wrote.

Others saw the tariffs as part of a bigger strategy. “If everyone does this then the tariff plan might work and force companies to start producing here,” someone said. “Hope it works!!!”

There were also a few tips mixed in. “Buy stuff that says available overnight,” one user suggested. “Highly likely those items are shipping from a very local warehouse.”

Still, not everyone felt they had the luxury of choosing. “I’m gonna buy whatever or wherever is cheapest,” another person admitted. “Can’t afford to do anything else.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Branyan through email and Instagram, and to Amazon via email.

