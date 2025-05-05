‘This might save a life’: GM driver warns not to drive behind Escalade, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles. Here’s why

A General Motors (GM) driver warns others to steer clear of several makes from the American car manufacturer while driving, citing recent recalls.

In a video with over 103,000 views, TikToker Cynthia (@cinbad14) tells drivers who spot SUVs or trucks from General Motors’ sub-brands like Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC in the slow lane to avoid driving behind them.

“There has been a mass recall and stop-sell on these vehicles due to faulty transmissions,” she claims. “The transmission will just all of a sudden fail on the interstate when you’re going 75 and auto-decelerate to 60.”

She continues, “We have no control then. Our rear wheels lock. Who knows what happens next? Do not ride near us.”

In a direct message to the Daily Dot, Cynthia says that she began experiencing issues with her 2023 Chevrolet Suburban in December.

“I started getting low oil notifications without 1000 or so miles of getting a new oil change. There was no leak,” she shares. “I didn’t have any issues until I was headed home from a beach trip on the interstate, driving about 80. My car auto decelerated on its own down to 60 without warning. I thought I was going to wreck.”

She says she is currently waiting for the part needed to fix her transmission, but due to the recall, several other cars at the dealership are also waiting.

“The dealership plugged my car up and ran the codes and told me it was a transmission issue and recall, but they didn’t have the parts for it. It could take months,” she explains.

Why were General Motors vehicles recalled?

General Motors issued a recall on 700,000 trucks and SUVs—including 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL—after reports of widespread transmission failure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation received over 870,000 claims regarding engine failure, per a report from its investigation.

According to CBS News, owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters in June. Owners can bring their vehicles into the dealership for a free engine repair or replacement.

What do drivers think?

While Cynthia says she turned off the comments of the original video due to several viewers telling her she “should have done her research,” other commenters on her follow-up video share their thoughts.

Many believe that newer American-made models have declined in quality since the COVID-19 pandemic—a sentiment shared by many mechanics and car experts, as previously reported by the Daily Dot.

Many long-time General Motors drivers are swearing off the brand for good. The Daily Dot previously reported that a two-time GM driver’s 2024 Chevrolet transmission went out shortly after leasing.

“These trucks are junk. Nothing American-made is made with pride,” one wrote.

“That’s why I will never buy this new Junk outrageous new prices, quality of a 20-year-old worn-out vehicle,” another said.

“Newer stuff problematic for sure,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cynthia and General Motors for comment.

