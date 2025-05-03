Best Buy customer tries to pick up their ‘open box’ TV. Then they see it

When shopping for electronics, it can be tempting to forgo a new item in favor of a used, open box, or refurbished one.

Usually, one can purchase such an item without too much of an issue. However, there are cases where buying an open box or refurbished item has caused a massive headache for buyers. For example, one internet user bought a mattress, only to discover that it was covered in stains. There was even a lighter buried within the fabric of the mattress.

Still, many find open box or refurbished items to be a worthy gamble, as many stores selling such items will offer warranties and other benefits alongside them. Unfortunately, as TikTok user Talib (@talibstech) recently learned, they might not offer much else.

How is Best Buy selling this ‘open box’ TV?

In a post on his TikTok account with over 58,000 views, Talib shows a television lying flat on a counter. The television is not boxed. Instead, it simply has its price tags affixed to the front of the screen.

“POV: you go to pickup your order from Best Buy and they bring it without a box, remote and stands,” wrote Talib in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, he explains what happened.

“Yes, it is an OPEN BOX item, marked as ‘Excellent’. You can zoom in on the right tag and see it. The notes show nothing is missing,” he wrote. “It was a heavily discounted item, and the open box price was $25 less than new. I figured I’d save a few bucks since it was an extra TV, but as a lot have commented, you should see/buy in person only…I went to the store to pick up the item, and they then told me it was a display item, had no box, legs, or remote. And it wasn’t in “excellent” condition as it had a few scratches. Ended up buying new.”

“First time ever buying any ‘open box’ item,” he added. “Never again.”

What does ‘open box’ really mean?

In general, store policies can vary about the difference between “used” and “open box.” Overall, a used item has seen actual use from a customer, while an “open box” item can be anything from an item that has been purchased and returned to a product that has simply had its box opened by an employee.

In either case, a store should tell a customer about the items that are missing from the box before purchase. In a discussion regarding the topic on Reddit, several users advised not to blindly trust Best Buy’s claims about what is included in the box. Instead, it is suggested to visit the store in person to ensure that the box has everything that you need to properly use your purchase.

In the comments section, users speculated about how such a purchase could have been made. Others debated whether it was a good idea to buy a used or open box TV in the first place.

“You bought a floor model,” wrote a user.

“Who returns a tv without the box, who accepts the tv without a box, who sells a tv without a box even though it’s open ‘BOX,’” questioned another.

“Bro wants box open without the open box experience,” declared a third.

“Honestly, order a cool looking universal remote for it, throw it on a wall mount and call it a day,” shared a further TikToker.

