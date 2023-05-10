‘Bro I would have told them no’: McDonald’s customer orders 65 McChickens, 200 nuggets

A North Carolina-based McDonald’s worker said he just got off his break and had two hours left of his shift when a large order consisting of 65 McChickens and 200 nuggets came in.

In a video that’s amassed 1.9 million views, TikTok user Jamier (@just.jxmier) films the order screen, revealing that a customer placed an order for five 40-piece nuggets and 65 McChickens. Jamier didn’t hold back when expressing his horror. “Yo, what the fuck is that? Five things of 40s,” Jamier says, referring to the five orders of 40 nuggets. “Who the f*ck wants 65 McChickens?”

“Bruh it was the last 2hrs of my shift and I just got off break when I got this order!” he captioned the video.

His video resonated with viewers who claim they are current or former McDonald’s workers. They shared the largest orders they encountered while on the job.

“My last day working at MD someone ordered 32 MCs and 31 burgers… I quit,” one shared.

“Had to make an order once of around 200 mcdoubles and 50 or 60+ McChickens goood…times…?” another user who said they worked at McDonald’s in high school said.

But it’s this 6,400-item order that takes the cake. The Daily Dot reported back in 2021 that someone placed an order for 1,600 McChickens, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cookies. Workers had to prepare the order in just four hours and it ended up costing the customer a whopping $7,400.

Under Jamier’s post, viewers expressed shock that the workers accepted the order in the first place.

“Bro I would have told them no,” the top comment reads.

