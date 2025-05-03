‘Just started blowing out of nowhere’: Woman turns her Kia K4 off. Then she feels the air conditioning kick in

Using your air conditioning impacts more than just the comfort of the passengers in the car. In fact, some people might not be aware that running one’s air conditioning can hurt their fuel economy, though the damage is usually relatively minor.

Featured Video

Over the years, many internet users have shared the quirks of their car air conditioning and how such quirks have affected their vehicle.

However, one recent video on the topic has the internet talking. In a clip with over 102,000 views, TikTok user @goodlifeof_o says she discovered something strange about the air conditioning in a Kia K4—specifically, how it behaves when the car turns off.

What’s weird about this Kia air conditioning?

In her video, the TikToker shows the interior of a Kia K4.

Advertisement

“I rented this Kia K4. And you know, I’m sitting out here on the block. And all of a sudden I turned the car off—you know, if you’re trying to save gas; it ain’t too hot outside,” she starts. “But I turned the car off, and then the air just started blowing out of nowhere.”

“The car is off. The air is blowing,” she continues. “I like that. I need that. I like that.”

In the caption, the TikToker notes that this process was automatic and that she “didn’t tell it to do that.” While she notes that she is still a “Cadillac girly,” she adds that she “never was interested in a KIA till today.”

Why does this Kia blow air when it’s off?

While the TikToker appears to think that the car is engaging the air conditioning while it’s off, this appears to be another feature entirely.

Advertisement

According to Kia’s website, what the TikToker is actually experiencing is the car’s “A/C Automatic Drying.” This is where the car attempts to dry the moisture in the air conditioner, in turn reducing the amount of odor that can build up in a car’s A/C unit.

“After approximately 30 minutes, the function will activate, and the air conditioner will operate in 3-step fan speed and fresh air intake mode, blowing air in the upper body and face direction,” Kia’s website notes. This process will only engage if the car has sufficient battery to perform it.

While there are benefits to using this system, Kia’s website states that one can turn off the feature if desired.

Advertisement

In the comments section, users shared the benefits of such a system.

“It does that to dry out the vents to prevent mold growth,” said a user.

“It’s the automatic ventilation that u can set up in the infotainment screen so it can ventilate the car during the summer so u don’t have to get into a hot car,” offered another. “My 2022 and 2021 Kia fortes have it.”

Advertisement

“Tesla model 3 got that feature as well,” revealed a third. “I found out when I rented one for prom.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kia and @goodlifeof_o via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.