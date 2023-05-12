‘All this prob cost less than any drink from Starbucks with cold foam’: McDonald’s customer buys 12 sugar-free vanilla iced coffees for her mom as meal-prep

In a viral video that has been liked over 24,000 times, TikTok user @merstew007 shared a hack to ensure that her McDonald’s coffee-loving mother never misses out on her favorite drink. It appears to be the perfect early Mother’s Day treat for her mom.

“You guys know my mother is a big fan of McDonald’s sugar-free vanilla ice coffee,” the TikToker says in the clip. “So, we just loaded up the fridge with the nectar.” As she narrates, she shows viewers the top shelf of her fridge, which is entirely occupied by 12 large cups of the beverage.

The clip then changes to a view of the TikToker’s mother sitting in a chair reading the newspaper.

“Mother, I just loaded the fridge with your coffee,” the TikToker tells her.

“Oh, thank you! Thank you!” her mom enthusiastically responds.

In the comments section, viewers offered @merstew007 suggestions for improving the hack.

“Get a huge glass jar like the kind for punches with a spout on the bottom and dump them all in and she can self serve from the fridge,” one user offered. “Saves space!”

“I hope you use the app to get them for .99!” a second said, to which @merstew007 replied, “You bet!”

Some viewers expressed concerns that the drinks may go bad before they can be enjoyed.

“Doesn’t taste the same the next day,” one user commented.

“Those are going to turn in like 3 days,” another wrote.

Nonetheless, most commenters appreciated the lengths the TikToker went to put a smile on her mom’s face.

“I wish I was loved this much,” one viewer said.

“I hope my kids do this for me one day,” another commented.

Content creators often go viral for sharing their restaurant meal prep hacks on social media. Last week, the Daily Dot reported on a Texas Roadhouse meal hack clip that racked in over half a million views. Just before that, another user went viral after sharing that she buys party platters from Chilis to meal prep for the week.

The Daily Dot contacted @merstew007 via TikTok comment for more information.