‘Don’t fall for their games’: Mazda dealership customer says salesman was nice over the phone. Then she got there

A Texas TikToker warns against high-pressure car sales tactics after her recent visit to a local Mazda dealership.

Mirela Hadzic (@mirela.hadzic) is calling out Parkway Family Mazda in Kingwood, Texas, alleging that the dealership pressured her into a sale before she was ready.

In her video callout, posted on Sunday, Hadzic claims the dealer attempted “to make me feel guilty for asking questions.”

The video and her allegations currently have over 215,00 views and counting.

‘Shocking’ high-pressure car sales tactics

Hadzic explains that she has been in the market for a new vehicle for a few days. She says she previously posted about her experiences with a local Volvo dealership in Katy, Texas.

On Saturday, she posted about her experience at Parkway Family Mazda. Her latest video purports to show the aftermath.

Hadzic alleges that her subsequent dealings with Parkway Family Mazda involved a high-pressure atmosphere. She was having none of it.

“I couldn’t believe the pressure tactics they used next! After I refused to sign without seeing the numbers, they tried to make me feel guilty for asking questions,” she claims.

“Don’t fall for their games—know your rights before walking into any dealership,” she states in the video’s caption.

What happened?

According to Hadzic, she first contacted Parkway Family Mazda by phone.

“I thought he was really nice,” she states. But she claims that changed once she arrived at the dealer.

“I’ve never had a sales advisor tell me to my face that I was playing games,” she states.

Hadzic says that she asked for a real offer but was told that she could “go to any dealer, any Mazda dealer, and we’ll beat their price by $500.” However, she claims she was not given any offer by Parkway.

“You’re so aggressive,” Hadzic says, speaking of the salesperson.

She alleges that she was never given a quote regarding her attempt to lease a vehicle.

“This is not how you treat customers,” she states. “You are not the only make out there.”

She tells her viewers, “You should never feel intimidated. You should never feel scared to make a deal on a car that you want.”

“Why would you treat people so horribly?” she asks.

“And it’s not just people. Dude. I’m a Mazda customer,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Parkway Family Mazda via its website for a statement.

Her tips

In the caption for her video, Mirela outlines red flags to be on the alert for.

Here’s how to spot dealership deception, according to the video caption:

Rushing you to sign without showing the numbers or details—red flag!

Guilt-tripping you for asking basic questions or taking time to think

Unclear pricing or changing numbers at the last minute

Pushy, high-pressure tactics that make you feel like you have no choice

How to fight pressure sales

In a previous video, Hadzic claims she was pressured to sign a document before lease or sales terms were fully disclosed.

This is a classic example of a high-pressure sales technique.

Consumer Reports cautions potential buyers to be aware of tactics like this. A signature really means nothing unless it is on a lease or sales agreement.

But some dealers will make you think otherwise.

Consumer Reports notes, “The sales manager can come out and say, ‘Doesn’t your word mean anything?’” In reality, “It’s just a ploy to say you signed it, you committed to it—there’s nothing legal about it, but it allows you to try and shame the customer into completing a transaction.”

The best way to deal with these tactics? Walk away. All dealers want your business, but a reputable one won’t subject you to these dubious tactics.

Viewers weigh in

“I really believe dealerships should [be] extinct and we should be able to order straight from [the] factory for [a] fair price and not have to negotiate with greedy salespeople,” Silly Lily (@silly23lily) wrote in the video’s comments.

Another viewer noted, “That’s because they play games. Hate going 2 car dealers.”

“Got my last two cars from Carvana and Vroom. No BS, better prices, easy, and quick. Sold my car through Shift and got 15k more than what dealerships offered. Dealerships are outdated and shady,” one other viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mirela via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

