‘Mazda luxury with Toyota reliability’: Toyota collabs with Mazda on 2025 CX-50 Hybrid. Is it better than the Ford and Mazda collab?

The new Toyota-Mazda collaboration is being described as a premium blend of luxury and reliability. A new review of the 2025 CX-50 says the vehicle is the best of both worlds.

Featured Video

However, it’s also bringing up nostalgia for one of Mazda’s most loved collaborations.

Connecticut car dealership Executive Auto Group (@executiveautogroup) gushed about the new hybrid vehicle in a recent TikTok. It already has more than 153,800 views.

Toyota-Mazda collab review

Executive Auto Group’s recent video highlights the blend of Mazda’s and Toyota’s tech—specifically, the vehicle’s hybrid engine, which is essentially the same as Toyota’s RAV4.

Advertisement

“Toyota and Mazda partnered up on this to put a Toyota RAV4 hybrid system in the CX-50,” the Executive Auto representative states in the video.

Pointing out the engine, the rep explains, “It says the Mazda logo, but that’s technically a Toyota engine.”

“With the reliability of Toyota and the luxury of Mazda, it creates an all-in-one perfect vehicle for just under $40,000,” the rep says, indicating the car’s price sticker.

He also claims the vehicle is manufactured in the United States, specifically Alabama.

Advertisement

Mazda and Ford: the Mazda B3000

A viewer pointed out in the comments section that this was not the first time Mazda had a successful collaboration with another car company.

Ash (@ash180549) wrote, “Y’all remember when Ford and Mazda partnered up and made the Mazda B 3000? It looks like a 90s Ford Ranger with the Mazda logo slapped on it.”

From 1994 to 2009, Mazda offered the B3000 pickup, a rebadged version of Ford’s popular Ranger. The compact pickup was marketed in the United States. under an agreement with Ford.

Advertisement

According to CNET, “Besides different grilles and emblems, the Mazda offshoot was identical to the Ford.”

A history of the Ranger, published by Edmonds.com, stated that “1994 and later Mazda B-Series pickup trucks are basically twins of the Ford Ranger, save for slight differences in grille and taillight design.“

Ford owned one-third of Mazda up until 2008, when the recession caused it to begin selling off its shares of the company, per Slashgear.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ford via email for a statement.

Advertisement

Does Toyota own Mazda?

As the rep pointed out in the video, The CX-50 is manufactured at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM), located in Huntsville, Alabama.

“MTM is a joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, producing both the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Mazda CX-50 on two side-by-side lines,” according to a Toyota press release.

Toyota and Mazda operate in partnership, and neither company owns the other.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mazda and Toyota via email for a statement.

Other viewer reactions

Many viewers were impressed by the Toyota-Mazda collab.

Advertisement

One viewer noted, “Whoever pulled this off deserves a raise.”

Jefferson Knight Ballard (@jeff_djembe) wrote, “This is certainly a tempting system. My wife and I will likely sell our cx5 in the next few years and get a cx50.”

“All of that and the most eye-catching shade of red paint found on any vehicle today!” another viewer commented.

Another added, “I’m waiting for mine to arrive!”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Executive Auto Group via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.