‘Only when you’re in Apple CarPlay’: Woman compares her Mazda to a BMW. Here are 5 reasons why

A Mazda fan who compared her new CX50 favorably to a BMW doubled down on the assertion, making a compelling case for those in the market for an SUV.

The video came from Long Island-based creator Kyla (@kyla_rian), posting her follow-up video on Oct. 16. It has racked up nearly 770,00 views and more than 54,000 likes since.

Praise for Mazda

In it, she references an Oct. 8 video that drew about 115,000 views. In that one, she rubbed some car people the wrong way by saying a clearly-automatic trunk opened “manually” and referring to her SUV as a “truck.”

She starts this video referencing the previous offering, noting, “I got a lot of comments from the car community, and I want to address some of this.”

“So the number one comment that p*ssed people off was that I compared it to a BMW, and to my whole German car community. I owned an Audi A3 for five years,” she says. “I’ve driven M6s. My best friend just rotated BMWs his whole life, and I’ve driven every single one of them. So yeah, I do have a say.”

Then, she observes, “I will compare the handling to a BMW. This truck is phenomenal. And you can’t say that it’s not unless you’ve driven it and actually punched it.”

The TikToker then opines about the screen, defending the dial on the center console to control it when it’s not in Apple Car Play mode. She says she finds that more functional than reaching over to touch a screen.



She also revealed her suspicions about brand-new flashy touchscreens, asserting, “A lot of people like those super flashy whole dashboard touch screen type of things. That says a lot about your character. You love sh*t covered in glitter … I prefer quality over whatever those tacky little screens are that are going to break down in a year anyway.”

“Also saw another comment that said the seats are so hard,” she added. “Sorry, Brenda, it’s a brand new leather trunk. It needs to be sat in. Just like your brand new sneakers, they need to be broken in.”

Kyla concluded by calling the car “sexy” and again sharing her love for the trunk.

Mazda got in with a comment on the video, noting, “She is in good hands!”

What one reviewer thought

Car and Driver rated the 2024 edition a 9.5 out of 10, saying, “Mazda is known for great handling cars, and the 2025 CX-50 is proof that those exemplary road manners can translate to the world of SUVs. Its lithe chassis, communicative steering, and perky optional 256-hp turbocharged four-cylinder provide driving thrills that are rare in the compact crossover class.”

Echoing Kyla’s enthusiasm about the interior, it added, “the CX-50 boasts a premium interior that rivals similarly sized SUVs from luxury brands, adding a level of refinement to the mix that’s noticeable from the moment you slide into the driver’s seat. It’s this combination of traits that makes the CX-50 one of our favorite SUVs, and it’s one we frequently recommend, alongside excellent rivals such as the Honda CR-V and the Volkswagen Tiguan.”

It now has a rank of second in its class, besting the Ford Bronco Sport, the Hyundai Tucson, and the Mazda CX-5.

What viewers thought

Commenters brought their opinions to the conversation.

“These BMW people are probably just upset because your car is significantly more of a reasonable price and is way more reliable,” one observed.

That led Kyla to respond, “Straight facts.”

“Mazda is great. So is Toyota. So is Honda. Love reliable cars,” said another.

A fellow fan of the control dial for the screen said, “The round dial in this car makes so much sense because of how far the seat is from the screen. & it’s perfect because it prevents ugly fingerprints on the screen. Mazda is very mindful, very clean.”

Finally, one pointed out, “I feel like TikTok is raising Mazda sales single-handedly.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kyla via TikTok direct message and to Mazda via email.

