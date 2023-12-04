‘Across the side aisle is crazy’: Man on flight takes ‘manspreading’ to a new level

A TikTok user posted a video of a man on her flight taking manspreading to the extreme. The video has gone viral, prompting a frenzy of angry responses from viewers.

“GOODBYE,” TikToker Claire and Peter (@claireandpeter) captioned the video. It shows Claire sitting in her seat on the plane with her mouth covered in shock. “The way this man took manspreading to ANOTHER LEVEL on my flight,” the text overlay reads.

According to Merriam-Webster, manspreading is “the act or practice by a man of sitting with the legs spread wide apart (as in a public seating area) in a way that intrudes on the space of others.”

Claire moves the camera toward her legs to show that the man in the row next to her has extended his legs all the way across the aisle. This is a faux pas on flights, as flight attendants need the aisle clear to walk around and move their carts.

Then, she shows that the man has spread his legs so far that his foot is resting directly next to hers.

By Monday, the video reached over 3.1 million views, and amassed hundreds of comments from enraged viewers who couldn’t believe the man’s audacity.

“I would lose my mind,” one user wrote.

“Across the aisle is crazy,” shared another.

Many viewers came up with passive-aggressive strategies to put the manspreader in his place.

“All of a sudden I’d have to get up to go the bathroom an awful lot!” this user suggested.

“Put your foot on his foot I think he needs affection,” another commented.

Other suggestions were outright aggressive: “Bestie you gotta step on his foot,” this woman wrote. “This is the final straw.”

Some people tried to come up with explanations for why the man encroached on the TikToker’s space. “6ft 4 man here can confirm this needs to happen on flights but the fact his foot has crossed into your foot area is too much extend into the aisle,” a man offered.

“He shouldn’t intrude on your space but otherwise, as a person with too long legs, I feel him,” another wrote. “Planes give me knee pain every time.”

As far as flights go, this manspreader isn’t the weirdest thing people have seen. TikTok user Natalie Bright went viral for sharing a video of her dad sleeping on the floor of his flight.

“More room for everybody,” the caption read. The video showed her dad sleeping on the floor while the person sitting in the seat had enough room to spread out their legs and lie horizontally.

While some users found the sleeping position brilliant, others were concerned about the cleanliness of sleeping in a place where passengers’ feet usually go.

The Daily Dot reached out to Claire and Peter via TikTok comment.