‘I’m about to grab me 3 plates and leave’: Man goes to hotel to get free breakfast even though he’s not staying there

A TikTok creator who started a video with, “Bro, I don’t know how people who live in cities are ever hungry” showed himself taking plates of food intended for hotel guests out of a hotel—only to have a moment of “karma” to close out the episode.

The video comes courtesy of creator @rodeogrizzleyloco, securing more than 413,000 views as of Sunday. It follows in the tradition of at least two other TikTok videos the Daily Dot wrote about, first in January and then again in March, in which people take advantage of the breakfast buffets offered to hotel guests.

“Like, I’m in this hotel,” he explains. “I’m not even staying here, about to grab me like three plates and leave.”

He claims to be “not even hungry,” taking food for someone he refers to as his “shorty.”

In the video, he also talks about being Native American, calling what he’s capturing in the video as “rez life 101.” At one point, he rationalizes, “I mean, they’re gonna throw it away anyways, and even nobody’s staying in this hotel right now.”

He also notes in the video, “If they get mad at me, I’ll just throw the food away.”

Toward the end of the video, he shows that a container of yogurt that he’s smuggled out in a jacket pocket has accidentally opened, spilling yogurt inside his coat. Undaunted, he uses his fingers to scoop out some of the yogurt and eat it, but then comments, “Karma. How’s that karma for me?”

Commenters added their own narratives to help people determine the relative morality of his actions.

“I did this for seven months when I left an abusive relationship,” one person shared. “I’d sleep in my car but come in for breakfast and a ‘swim’ (bath). Grateful for it.”

“Exactly what I did when I was homeless,” another admitted.

One person noted, “I can confirm this. I used work in the Marriott Hotel; they throw away so much food every day — at least half of what you see there.”

“I work at a hotel and my bf comes in everyday after dropping me off to eat breakfast,” someone else confessed.

Another, applauding the creator’s actions, said, “No one ever loved me enough to steal breakfast for me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.