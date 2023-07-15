‘It was as long as my forearm’: Instacart customer says male shopper got her an entire side of salmon she didn’t ask for. He only paid $3.50 for it

Many TikTokers have gone viral for sharing the strange substitutions their male Instcart shoppers have provided after being unable to find a particular item. TikTok user Emma (@emmabobemmafeefifofemma3) is no exception.

In a viral video with over 96,000 views, Emma said she ordered a single filet of salmon for $3.50 but received an entire side of salmon that she ended up having to freeze. She didn’t pay extra for it.

Emma explained she placed an Instcart order last year that included a fillet of salmon. Her shopper “had some troubles” but later assured her that he “figured it out.”

“You know what this man brought me?” she said. “He brought me an entire side of salmon. It was as long as my forearm.” The cut was so large that Emma had to slice it into eight pieces and freeze more than half of it.

“How did he pay for that?” she asked. “I have no idea because my card was charged $3.50 or whatever the f*ck the original price was. That entire side of salmon was not $3.50.”

Emma concluded by sharing that she used to be an Instacart shopper and had many women tell her that they were relieved upon seeing her name and realizing their shopper was a woman.

Emma’s video was a response to another TikTok of a woman explaining the stereotype behind male Instacart shoppers. The woman said she ordered a quarter-pound of sliced deli ham and received a quarter of a whole ham instead.

“Also, I think he stole this,” the creator said. “It rang up at $1.68, and according to the sticker, it is definitely not $1.68.”

Viewers in the comments section of Emma’s video shared similar experiences.

“I got 30ish ounces of bananas once for $2. I had ordered 6 bananas and got 6 bunches,” one commenter wrote.

A second said, “This is why I put no substitutions. I got watermelon scented body wash instead of my pre-cubed watermelon.”

“I bought a salt shaker and was brought the whole display box. Was only charged $1,” another shared.

The Daily Dot contacted Emma via TikTok comment and Instacart via email for further information.