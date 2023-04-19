‘Every time’: Customer says male Instacart shopper substituted fajita chicken for skewers

There are some people who are just truly unlucky when it comes to food deliveries to their homes. One woman purchased an electric toothbrush and ended up getting a budget-brand version of mouthwash instead, not to mention 24 kiwis in lieu of a few coconuts. Another Instacart shopper purportedly thought that an onion would be a good substitute for a green apple.

When it comes to Instacart, specifically, there are some users of the application who dread a particular demographic of shoppers: men. A former Target employee on TikTok says that they noticed a large number of male Instacart shoppers would use “weaponized incompetence” in an attempt to try and get her to do their job for them.

Another user on the app who said that a male Instacart shopper flat-out told her an item was out of stock just because he couldn’t find it in the store. She suspect he was either too lazy or in too much of a hurry to take the time to locate the item himself.

And now, male Instacart shopper slander has received yet another piece of evidence on its docket of shame in the form of a post uploaded by a TikToker named Peeg (@peejpeeg). The creator says a man on the app thought frozen fajita chicken was a good substitute for skewers. Not skewered chicken, but the actual skewers, i.e., huge toothpicks—the person thought a protein would be an appropriate substitute for sharpened pieces of wood.

Peeg begins the clip off a bag of Tyson fajita chicken. “A man did my Instacart today. A young man,” she prefaces. “Just take a second and try to guess what this frozen fajita chicken was a substitute for. You ready? You ready? Skewers. Skewers for my own kebabs. So were not fajitas.”

Other TikToker users who viewed her post began sharing their own bizarre substitutions they received on delivery applications. “I ordered fresh basil. I got a plastic succulent,” one said.

Another penned, “I ordered frozen chocolate covered bananas. got great value assorted macaroons.”

“My mom once ordered a bag of lay’s potato chips and they subbed it with a 5 lb bag of frozen tater tots,” a third remarked.

An additional TikToker remarked, “Once a man replaced my instant coffee with a can of bushes baked beans.”

Others said they changed their Instacart settings so that substitutions require approval on the app. “One time I ordered $12 pork chops and the shopper subbed it for $50 worth of ribeye steaks lmao I immediately changed it so subs needed approval,” one commented.

“My instacart shoppers do not make substitutions unless I approve them first. How strange,” someone else said.

But Peeg replied to the aforementioned user. stating that she had approved a substitution for another item on the same order, but still ended up with the fajita chicken on her receipt, which she couldn’t understand: “That’s the weirdest part – I’d approved a sub for a different brand of skewers, ended up with fajita chicken on my receipt when I looked later,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart via email and Peeg via TikTok comment for further information.