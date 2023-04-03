‘Why are you such a baby oh my god’: Customer calls out male DoorDash shoppers who refuse to buy period products

A TikToker is calling out men who work for shopping services like Instacart or Doordash who refuse to fulfill orders with period products, explaining that this phenomenon has happened to them several times.

In the video posted by Jordan (@jordan_rio_) on Mar. 23, they say that they ordered sanitary products, but the male delivery driver claimed he couldn’t find them. After making a second order and being assigned to a woman shopper, the customer was able to receive the pads.

“There needs to be a punishment for men who don’t bring you your sanitary materials that you ordered,” Jordan says in the clip. “This is a male driver, and he’s like, ‘They’re not there.'”

@jordan_rio_ ♬ original sound – J✰rdan 🦕 #greenscreen also ntm on me i couldnt remember the word period idky 💀 my family always called em sanitary products so thats what my brain went to but yah ts is mad annoying, my flight home gets in later and i dont wanna have to stop at a walgreens and now these mfs playing w my money and my time dont piss me off #jordanrio

In the comments section, viewers clown male shoppers for supposedly being too grossed out to look for period products.

“They act like period products are going to infect them,” one wrote.

“Imagine being scared of a box of tampons as a grown man,” another joked.

Others shared their differing experiences with men and women shoppers.

“I ordered overnight maxi pads and he gave me panty liners… just ask… it’s not hard,” a commenter said.

“Bro I ordered a pregnancy test, they canceled it saying it was out. Went to Walgreens an hour later and bought the same test,” another wrote.

“I’ve only had one competent male shopper,” a third added.

