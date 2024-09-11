‘I’m honestly distraught’: Macbook user transfers to new laptop from her 2017 model. She can’t believe this beloved feature is gone

A woman recently went viral on TikTok when she shared her frustration over a new Apple MacBook update. The iconic glowing logo has been removed.

In her video, TikTok user and student Yazmyn (@yazmynlove) shows her two MacBooks—the 2017 version and “the new one,” as she calls it—side by side. It’s unclear what year her new model is from.

“So I’m just upgrading my laptop,” she explains. “From the old Macbook—it’s like a 2017—to the new one.”

Upon transferring her data though, Yazmyn has a saddening realization when she turns her new Macbook around.

“Oh, my God, I did not know that Apple got rid of the light up,” Yazmyn says, as she shows the back of both laptops.

“That was the best part!” she exclaims. “Why would they get rid of it?”

The clip has garnered over 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

What’s the deal with MacBook’s light-up logo?

As it turns out, Apple discontinued the light-up logo in MacBooks back in 2015, with the release of the 12″ Retina MacBook. Since then, all models have only featured a reflective logo.

Yazmyn may have been mistaken when she said her MacBook was from 2017, or perhaps she bought it in 2017 but owns an earlier model.

Apple’s focus on making its laptops thinner contributed to the decision to remove the light-up logo, as incorporating it would have compromised the design.

While no current MacBook models feature the glowing logo, recent patents suggest that Apple may be exploring a possible return of this iconic feature in the future.

In the comments, most users agree with Yazmyn and are just as disappointed by the update.

“I think the light up apple is iconic,” one user wrote. “They should make it able to change colors even.”

“Seeing the light up logo going into a Starbucks like 12 years ago would heal my soul,” reminisced another.

“Exactly??? I got so excited to get a macbook just to find out they stopped doing it,” shared a third.

However, one commenter disagrees, writing, “The light up is tacky.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yazmyn (@yazmynlove) via email and TikTok messaging, and to Apple via email for further comment.

