‘I’m going to fill your drink with ice’: Wendy’s workers expose how they get revenge on rude customers

A viral TikTok video featuring Wendy’s employees engaging in the popular “of course” trend has captured the attention of 1.5 million viewers.

In this trend, participants humorously confirm stereotypes or typical behaviors associated with their profession or identity. Wendy’s workers Ariel Hammons (@ar111el) and her colleague have taken this trend to share some light-hearted, relatable moments—and even measures of fast-food revenge—from their experiences working at the fast-food chain.

The video, since made private, begins with the employees affirming, “We work at Wendy’s. Of course.” They then exchange remarks revealing amusing and candid truths about working at Wendy’s. For example, one employee says, “If you’re rude, I’m gonna fill your drink with ice,” highlighting an ordinary fast-food worker’s small measure of revenge on impolite customers.

Another amusing segment of the video has one of them saying, “Of course we don’t tell people we work at Wendy’s,” playfully pointing out the often-understated pride in their job. They also correct a common misconception: “They’re not milkshakes; they’re Frostys.”

Commenters with similar experiences chimed in. “I work at Wendy’s, and it annoys me when a customer says milkshake like no, it’s a Frosty,” said one person. Another wrote, “I managed at DQ before I managed at Wendy’s, and people calling a Frosty a milkshake always drove me insane.”

The video continues with various quips, such as, “Of course I hear 60 times a day: I want a Happy Meal.” This line humorously addresses some customers’ confusion between Wendy’s and its competitor, McDonald’s. One commenter chimed in, concurring: “The McDonald’s-ifying everything is SO real. I worked at CFA, and people would ask for a McMuffin or a McChicken.”

The employees also share a relatable workplace moment: “When we get cold, we’re gonna stand by the fries,” depicting how they find warmth near the fry station.

Hammons and her co-worker also express their annoyance with certain customer behaviors, such as repeatedly asking for Pepsi or questioning the size of Wendy’s large Frosty.

The video ends with a nod to their creative liberty with the menu: “We don’t eat off the menu. We make our own creations.” This playful acknowledgment reveals how employees often experiment with the menu to create unique dishes for themselves. One person commented, “Ima manager at Wendy’s and this all be true.”

This entertaining glimpse into the life of Wendy’s employees, shared by Hammons via TikTok, resonates with many in the fast-food industry, highlighting the humor and camaraderie found in such workplaces. The Daily Dot has contacted Hammons and Wendy’s for comment.