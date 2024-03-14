‘This reunion is giving’: From never-before-seen footage to secret text messages, the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 reunion was all kinds of messy

Y’all, the messiest season of Love is Blind in history has come to an end, and the cherry on top has been the equally messy reunion.

To start, this was the first reunion episode ever that they decided to host on the actual Love is Blind set, which immediately had me thinking, “…how did it take them this long to do this?” The couples were all seated together on couches, with several Love is Blind married couples joining the madness, including Kwame and Chelsea, Colleen and Matt, and Tiffany and Brett.

Jeramey, Laura, and Sarah Ann

They wasted pretty much no time getting right to the drama, announcing that Jeramey’s new girlfriend was also present for the reunion, opening the doors to reveal Sarah Ann—the very woman he’d allegedly been seeing behind his fiancée, Laura’s, back.

The cast gave the new couple zero grace, with Laura granting them a piece of her mind via a FaceTime call (since she couldn’t be there in person because she was traveling for work):

Laura: “idc what they did until 5am, i think they’re both disgusting”



Oh she dragged their asses from Europe. IKTR. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/8nGHKSe2Ck — Brandon Wurl (@bdubs_14) March 14, 2024

laura: “i shouldve been on the front porch waiting for your ass at 6am”



IKDR LAURA!!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/qAXdZWwcYD — Simmy (@Simmy_Ali) March 14, 2024

The whole cast to Sarah Anne and Jeremey #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8Gq0zRW996 — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) March 14, 2024

People especially enjoyed Jessica’s take-no-bull attitude toward Sarah Ann, who kept raising her voice to pretty much anyone who acknowledged her:

Being the loudest in the room doesn’t make you the most noticeable!



Jess stay CLEARING a bish! #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/pO7P002Ig5 — Dr. DeAvila Sadè, DBH, LCSW (@askdeavilasade) March 14, 2024

Heck, Chelsea even got in on it, revealing that she’d run into Jeramey twice since the show ended and both times he said he and Sarah Ann were broken up:

Amy and Johnny

After that, they checked in with the only married couple from the season, Amy and Johnny, who are still very much happy and in love, which is wonderful—but let’s be real, we were all just waiting to get back to the mess, we have no time for true love here:

#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion



Me waiting for Amy and Johnny's segment to be over so we can get back to the bullshit:



pic.twitter.com/4CM25tsOwd — dee.oh.tee (@d_dot_k) March 14, 2024

Trevor’s return

Speaking of getting “back to the mess,” Trevor was then brought out to answer for his crimes against the cast, so to speak. For those not in the know, Trevor was beloved after the first drop of episodes for his seemingly sweet demeanor and honesty—only for viewers to later find out he allegedly had a girlfriend at home the entire time and was planning on reuniting with her after using the show to gain attention.

The producers of the reunion even went so far as to pull up all of the alleged text messages in all their big screened glory for Trevor to face. He was clearly not prepared for this, as he remained at a loss for words for the majority of his limited screen time:

They got Trevor the Fraud waiting in the back like it’s Jerry Springer #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/avUfDP37RN — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) March 14, 2024

I’m so sorry but the entire Trevor segment of the love is blind reunion had me in tears laughing, why did he agree to go and just be embarrassed like that 😭😭😭 #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/iWs5HzXZdv — nkosi 🥀 (@gldeng6rl) March 14, 2024

Vanessa: Did you come on the show to further your career?



Trevor: What career?!



Vanessa: I have no idea #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/96q9eLF8bX — Anastasia Beaverhousen (@BlackDevereaux) March 14, 2024

Trevor told that woman, “I love you more than anything in this world. I’m going to marry you.” and then came on MY TELEVISION and said, “Well, I was not dating her technically. I never said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?”



THIS IS THE MOST TOXIC GROUP OF MEN #LOVEISBLIND EVER HAD — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 14, 2024

Trevor saying how he acknowledges that he’s toxic and needs to work on himself, but STILL showing up for this reunion a whole year later w/o clearing things up, shows he’s had less character development than even Clay. Mans just wanted to be on TV tbh #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind6 pic.twitter.com/CBBF6ZYaHK — Slice of life (@resting_nice) March 14, 2024

Trevor also got a full lecture from host Nick Lachey about the whole ordeal.

AD and Clay

Shifting gears: AD and Clay’s love story had a shocking ending on the show’s finale when the two made it all the way to the altar, only for AD to say “I do” and Clay to turn her down.

During the reunion it was revealed that, while the two had spoken since the show and appeared to be on good terms, they haven’t dated each other again—and AD has no plans to:

“You played in my face. You knew you didn’t wanna get married..”



“That’s not true”



“Then why we not married?”#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/Y10mxPGXe3 — SUNRISE ☆ (@_watchsunrise) March 14, 2024

Something about Clay just feels disingenuous.



He knows all the right things to say, it’s like he’s reciting studied material.



I want to believe him, but I just don’t fall for it.#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 #LOVEISBLINDreunion — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) March 14, 2024

Jessica and Jimmy

Jessica and Jimmy also got a good amount of grilling toward the end of the reunion, wherein Jessica revealed that—while she initially believed she and Jimmy were on good terms—she’s come to feel otherwise due to Jimmy’s alleged bad-mouthing of her in the press in the time since the show began airing.

Specifically, she maintained that their last date in the pods lasted for well over an hour before she ended it, but Jimmy said it was only “10 minutes” before she “stormed out.”

The producers, however, came through with receipts:

Jess “someone bring the receipts”

Producer who’s about to get a raise after this episode: say less #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/guDKhbCTEd — (sorrowful synth) (@d_yell) March 14, 2024

I hope Jessica finds love. She genuinely seems lovely and, to me, communicates very well. Also, this was my favorite moment of the reunion — the only time Clay and AD were in sync. 🤣 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/Zl16KPKwlN — Shaquayla Mims (@shaquaylamims) March 14, 2024

Jimmy just has all the excuses in the world. He couldn’t even give Jessica a real answer on why he painted her as the bad guy in an interview. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ZXRrm7dbxZ — Dinell Lynn Williams (@DxLynnx) March 14, 2024

Chelsea and Jimmy

Pretty much everyone was in agreement that the only area the reunion seemed to fumble was when it came to Chelsea and Jimmy and where their relationship stands.

The two broke up before getting to the altar, but they were seated together during the reunion and were even touching during some moments, which confused viewers at home:

my face when I saw Jimmy and Chelsea holding hands for two seconds #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/soR2UCnIHM — dhanya sarah peter (@dhanyaasarahh) March 14, 2024

i feel like chelsea and jimmy didn’t even have a real segment like did i miss something are they still together or not #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind6 #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/UgWNg2OrSm — michelle (@mmichellelo) March 14, 2024

How did I just watch 1 hr and 40 minute of the love is blind reunion for them to not address Chelsea and Jimmy’s relationship at ALL hello — jt (@joos_box) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

But perhaps the most important thing to come out of this reunion was that there was a bit of a surprise redemption arc—but not with anyone on the actual cast.

Viewers were ready to take back what they’d said about the show needing to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts last season, since they definitely brought the pain to the reunion this season:

Nick and Vanessa saw our tweets and made sure we didn’t play with them ever again!! This reunion is INSANEEE #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/hfcLja6jFM — lala // (@illcallyouback0) March 14, 2024

This is what you call listening to the viewers and taking notes cause Nick and Vanessa did their thing!!! I was dying!!! 🤣👏🏾 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind



pic.twitter.com/8aGVAxmKDR — W E N D Y (@okaywendyy) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa definitely got an emergency course on how to present a good reunion from Andy Cohen, the way this reunion was better than all the other reunions combined, he needs to give them a few more lessons though 🙏#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/H2xd2QTGyq — kan kan uma (@adriannnaaaxx) March 14, 2024

Me watching Vanessa finally ask good questions and call the right ppl out:#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/DYCkVTlUro — Petty Crocker (@SimSim_SalaBim) March 14, 2024

Vanessa actually asking the right questions, shade being thrown in every angle, the girls are fighting and there’s still an hour left.

This reunion is giving. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind6 pic.twitter.com/7XJkZPSHOc — MK200034 (@MN456782) March 14, 2024

There you have it! Another season is officially done, and now we’re just counting down the days until the next season!

In short:

This has to be the greatest reunion I’ve ever watched give Netflix all the Emmys. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/MYewwkLw0h — MK200034 (@MN456782) March 14, 2024

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.