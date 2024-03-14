‘This reunion is giving’: From never-before-seen footage to secret text messages, the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 reunion was all kinds of messy

Y’all, the messiest season of Love is Blind in history has come to an end, and the cherry on top has been the equally messy reunion.
To start, this was the first reunion episode ever that they decided to host on the actual Love is Blind set, which immediately had me thinking, “…how did it take them this long to do this?” The couples were all seated together on couches, with several Love is Blind married couples joining the madness, including Kwame and Chelsea, Colleen and Matt, and Tiffany and Brett.
Jeramey, Laura, and Sarah Ann
They wasted pretty much no time getting right to the drama, announcing that Jeramey’s new girlfriend was also present for the reunion, opening the doors to reveal Sarah Ann—the very woman he’d allegedly been seeing behind his fiancée, Laura’s, back.
The cast gave the new couple zero grace, with Laura granting them a piece of her mind via a FaceTime call (since she couldn’t be there in person because she was traveling for work):
People especially enjoyed Jessica’s take-no-bull attitude toward Sarah Ann, who kept raising her voice to pretty much anyone who acknowledged her:
Heck, Chelsea even got in on it, revealing that she’d run into Jeramey twice since the show ended and both times he said he and Sarah Ann were broken up:
Amy and Johnny
After that, they checked in with the only married couple from the season, Amy and Johnny, who are still very much happy and in love, which is wonderful—but let’s be real, we were all just waiting to get back to the mess, we have no time for true love here:
Trevor’s return
Speaking of getting “back to the mess,” Trevor was then brought out to answer for his crimes against the cast, so to speak. For those not in the know, Trevor was beloved after the first drop of episodes for his seemingly sweet demeanor and honesty—only for viewers to later find out he allegedly had a girlfriend at home the entire time and was planning on reuniting with her after using the show to gain attention.
The producers of the reunion even went so far as to pull up all of the alleged text messages in all their big screened glory for Trevor to face. He was clearly not prepared for this, as he remained at a loss for words for the majority of his limited screen time:
Trevor also got a full lecture from host Nick Lachey about the whole ordeal.
AD and Clay
Shifting gears: AD and Clay’s love story had a shocking ending on the show’s finale when the two made it all the way to the altar, only for AD to say “I do” and Clay to turn her down.
During the reunion it was revealed that, while the two had spoken since the show and appeared to be on good terms, they haven’t dated each other again—and AD has no plans to:
Jessica and Jimmy
Jessica and Jimmy also got a good amount of grilling toward the end of the reunion, wherein Jessica revealed that—while she initially believed she and Jimmy were on good terms—she’s come to feel otherwise due to Jimmy’s alleged bad-mouthing of her in the press in the time since the show began airing.
Specifically, she maintained that their last date in the pods lasted for well over an hour before she ended it, but Jimmy said it was only “10 minutes” before she “stormed out.”
The producers, however, came through with receipts:
Chelsea and Jimmy
Pretty much everyone was in agreement that the only area the reunion seemed to fumble was when it came to Chelsea and Jimmy and where their relationship stands.
The two broke up before getting to the altar, but they were seated together during the reunion and were even touching during some moments, which confused viewers at home:
Nick and Vanessa Lachey
But perhaps the most important thing to come out of this reunion was that there was a bit of a surprise redemption arc—but not with anyone on the actual cast.
Viewers were ready to take back what they’d said about the show needing to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts last season, since they definitely brought the pain to the reunion this season:
There you have it! Another season is officially done, and now we’re just counting down the days until the next season!
In short:
