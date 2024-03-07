‘Then why did he sign up?’: The ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 finale aired, and AD and Clay’s wedding stole the whole show

Y’all, Love is Blind just ended their sixth season with a banger of an episode.
While there were plenty of ups (Johnny and Amy’s beautiful love story) and downs (Chelsea and Jimmy not even making it to the altar/breaking up in the first five minutes of the episode), the main focus for fans during the finale episode was without a doubt the wedding of AD and Clay because, well, it was kind of a dumpster fire.
Throughout the season, AD and Clay have been a central storyline due to Clay’s clear concern about his ability to be monogamous in a traditional marriage—a trait he often ties to witnessing his father’s alleged infidelity—despite the entire premise of the show hinging on marriage.
The couple did make it all the way through the experiment and walked the aisle in front of their friends and family, it all the way to the altar, where AD said “I do,” and was prepared to move forward with her relationship with Clay, in spite of his doubts.
However, Clay couldn’t overcome his own concerns, and ultimately said no to AD—to the shock of pretty much everyone in attendance, including AD.
One of the most infuriating parts of the whole ordeal to fans was Clay’s constant undermining of the concept of the show, repeatedly asking AD why it matters that they do this “on a timeline,” with many pointing out that the “timeline” is the entire point of the program:
Another largely discussed portion of their wedding day was Clay’s father, Trevor, making an appearance, whose infidelity—as previously mentioned—we’d heard a lot about throughout the season.
This information came courtesy of Clay, who expressed worry that he himself might be incapable of monogamy because of it (with many online quick to point out that the inability to be faithful to a partner is not a genetic trait):
Clay’s father used his screen time to talk to his son about this decision, but also to talk about himself and his own accomplishments, including stories of his “All-American” career and near Olympic run as an athlete before an injury ended his career. It left some viewers wondering how this was relevant to Clay’s wedding:
But one of the biggest fan favorite moments of the entire season, not just this episode, came when Clay’s mother, Margarita, spoke with Clay’s father about their son’s trauma, as well as their own past together, in an intimate, important moment shown after Clay turned AD down.
Many viewers cheered on Margarita’s maturity, noting that her responses to Clay’s dad were clearly coming from a healed place:
And besides all of that, you know, overall a lot of viewers were just heartbroken for AD, whom everyone pretty much collectively believed deserved better:
So, there you have it! With our favorite guilty pleasure program ended, now we wait (im)patiently for the reunion, which is set to air on Netflix this Wednesday, March 13!