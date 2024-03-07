‘Then why did he sign up?’: The ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 finale aired, and AD and Clay’s wedding stole the whole show

Y’all, Love is Blind just ended their sixth season with a banger of an episode.

While there were plenty of ups (Johnny and Amy’s beautiful love story) and downs (Chelsea and Jimmy not even making it to the altar/breaking up in the first five minutes of the episode), the main focus for fans during the finale episode was without a doubt the wedding of AD and Clay because, well, it was kind of a dumpster fire.

Throughout the season, AD and Clay have been a central storyline due to Clay’s clear concern about his ability to be monogamous in a traditional marriage—a trait he often ties to witnessing his father’s alleged infidelity—despite the entire premise of the show hinging on marriage.

The couple did make it all the way through the experiment and walked the aisle in front of their friends and family, it all the way to the altar, where AD said “I do,” and was prepared to move forward with her relationship with Clay, in spite of his doubts.

Netflix

However, Clay couldn’t overcome his own concerns, and ultimately said no to AD—to the shock of pretty much everyone in attendance, including AD.

One of the most infuriating parts of the whole ordeal to fans was Clay’s constant undermining of the concept of the show, repeatedly asking AD why it matters that they do this “on a timeline,” with many pointing out that the “timeline” is the entire point of the program:

Clay: “Why do timelines matter??”



The Love Is Blind producers, who constantly stressed the importance of the 38 day timeline of the experiment during the audition process to Clay: #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6



pic.twitter.com/tl01bdQiDA — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) March 6, 2024

Clay finishing his old seasons of Love is Blind marathon to find out there’s a wedding at the end#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/Bw7OXvw2R1 — T (@trinawatters) March 1, 2024

clay: “why does it matter with the timeline?”



CLAY YOURE ON LOVE IS BLIND???? whats not clicking #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/w5iRC1O78Z — Simmy (@Simmy_Ali) March 7, 2024

Another largely discussed portion of their wedding day was Clay’s father, Trevor, making an appearance, whose infidelity—as previously mentioned—we’d heard a lot about throughout the season.

Netflix

This information came courtesy of Clay, who expressed worry that he himself might be incapable of monogamy because of it (with many online quick to point out that the inability to be faithful to a partner is not a genetic trait):

AD “Im so confused” Girl? Clay spent the whole season saying he was gon cheat and he needa work on himself extensively, what are you confused about #LoveIsBlind6 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/khgQOaFspN — eve’s law (@_blueve) March 6, 2024

AD: how are you feeling



Clay every chance he get: “I’m scared I’m gonna cheat, my father was a cheater, cheating is in my blood, I’m fighting demons, I don’t wanna cheat” pic.twitter.com/idJ44wuUVs — Ashcashh (@Ashhketch_um) February 21, 2024

Clay, his dad and his grandfather all blaming each other for how they turned out #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/onhX3d1Dqw — Orlando Selasi Baeta (@OSBaeta) March 6, 2024

Clay’s father used his screen time to talk to his son about this decision, but also to talk about himself and his own accomplishments, including stories of his “All-American” career and near Olympic run as an athlete before an injury ended his career. It left some viewers wondering how this was relevant to Clay’s wedding:

not Clay’s dad using his screen time to talk about his All American, Olympic team career falling short from a pulled hamstring #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS6pic.twitter.com/2SSOfC29yn — T (@trinawatters) March 6, 2024

But one of the biggest fan favorite moments of the entire season, not just this episode, came when Clay’s mother, Margarita, spoke with Clay’s father about their son’s trauma, as well as their own past together, in an intimate, important moment shown after Clay turned AD down.

Netflix

Many viewers cheered on Margarita’s maturity, noting that her responses to Clay’s dad were clearly coming from a healed place:

Me, while Clay’s mom was giving his dad the business and telling him about himself with her whole chest.🙌🏾

She did not mince words.

She is MOTHER.#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6



pic.twitter.com/6SnDEEYNT5 — A. Morris🧋🥑🌙 (@acfenny) March 6, 2024





watching Clay’s mom clear Clay’s dad with absolute grace and end it with “you met me but you wasn’t good to me”#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsland



pic.twitter.com/KThSWgxaSp — T (@trinawatters) March 7, 2024

Clay mom holding his dad accountable on TV for his cheating ways IKTR. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/5QNpvFsAbz — MK200034 (@MN456782) March 6, 2024

This conversation between Clay’s mom and dad is RIVETING! The way she is holding him accountable in the classiest way. She’s talking to him from a very healed place and those boundaries are set in place!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/cEdAx7gNor — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) March 6, 2024

Listen! The producers failed us A LOT this season, but that focus on Clay’s parents’ conversation? Absolute gold! The way his mom gathered his dad all the way up? Couldn’t have asked for a better redemption. #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/cLbkOzOzB3 — IG: Katlego_Moncho (@Katlego_Moncho) March 6, 2024

Watching Clay's mom on Love Is Blind Season 6 was like witnessing a masterclass in 'Not Today, Sir'. She served her baby daddy a full course of reality checks with a side of unbothered, all while his fake tears flowed. Someone get this woman a show! 😂 #BlackQueens #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/3LLHulMPBZ — Sariq Walker (@indiangoddess03) March 6, 2024

And besides all of that, you know, overall a lot of viewers were just heartbroken for AD, whom everyone pretty much collectively believed deserved better:

The look AD gave her girls after Clay said no.. the “let’s get the fuck out of here” look. I should be working and not watching Love Is Blind pic.twitter.com/We8epBzUyK — HoochieDaddy (@philly_born92_) March 6, 2024

Clay smiling and nodding in AD’s face when she says “I Do” is another level of wickedness. I hope his hairline recedes to the back of his fcking neck 😒😒



#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/MDA618KpSk — ♉️ cuntry superstar✨ (@RobynDMarley_) March 6, 2024

Clay to AD after breaking her heart at the altar #LoveIsBlind #loveisblindS6 pic.twitter.com/AtRzpy8px6 — Notorious DIRI 🇭🇹 (@Mahottie) March 7, 2024

Clay cheesing like this just to embrass AD is what is getting me. #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/mgd9adBpcL — MISS KAY👑 (@khethiii_m) March 6, 2024

When Clay went to talk to AD. He kept saying how he still loves her and wants to continue. He felt like he can’t make a decision within 2 weeks of knowing her. Then why did he sign up for Love is Blind cause it should have been written in those documents #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/EA5vYJfqW4 — DIARONA (@diago_vermaak) March 6, 2024

AD and Clay's relationship was the most realistic example of modern dating I've seen on television in a long time. It's bleak outcheeer. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 7, 2024

So, there you have it! With our favorite guilty pleasure program ended, now we wait (im)patiently for the reunion, which is set to air on Netflix this Wednesday, March 13!