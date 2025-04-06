‘Dave from Verizon is not taking any chances’: Customer asks Verizon worker if he wants some water. Then he brings up his wife

There’s no shortage of social media posts outing cheaters. Indeed, there are times when folks end up doing their own legwork. And their sleuthing ultimately leads them to discover their significant other has been engaging in romantic extracurricular activities.

Featured Video

However, there are other instances where folks gladly post footage of people out and about with their side pieces. And they’re quick to take to social media to spill the tea in the hopes it’ll reach the man or woman in question who is being wronged.

TikToker Kelsey Paige (@mamallamakelsayy) recently posted a TikTok that certainly appears it be going in that direction. Her video accrued over 1.6 million views as of Sunday.

The well-trained husband

“This message is for Dave from Verizon’s wife,” Paige says, speaking into the camera. “Your husband was just in my house talking to me about my cable. And before he went outside to do some work, I said, ‘Can I get you a drink or anything?’”

Advertisement

At this point in the video, Paige divulges what the Verizon employee told her.

Paige says, “And he looked at me so seriously and said, ‘Thank you so much for your kind offer. But my wife was kind enough to pack me lunch, water, coffee, and anything I could need.’”

Paige wanted Dave’s main squeeze to be cognizant of his devotion to her.

“I just wanna let you know I took three steps back and put my hands in the air,” Paige says. “Like yes, OK. Allow me to excuse myself. That man rides for you. I was gonna show him where he could use the bathroom. But I know if he cannot have my water, he [expletive] well can’t take his pants down in my house.”

Advertisement

Cheating situations shared on TikTok

There have been other instances involving service workers and cheating, however. The Daily Dot previously reported on a woman who discovered her husband was cheating via DoorDash.

Upon receiving notifications from the app that food had been delivered, she took a peep at the photo. As it turns out, a woman was grabbing the bag of Chipotle he had brought to their front door. The woman in question was his personal assistant. Next, she decided to take a look at their home’s surveillance system. The footage she saw further solidified his infidelity.

She says she saw her significant other grabbing his assistant’s butt with his hand. Following that, they kissed on the living room couch before heading to the bedroom.

Advertisement

Viewers applaud Dave for his loyalty

One viewer quipped that Verizon Worker Dave returned to his wife and shared his response with her. “Dave went home and said ‘it happened and I did exactly what the script said!’” they wrote.

Whereas another person hypothesized as to why Dave was so on edge: “Wife is 100% Latina.”

Advertisement

Another TikToker shared what their response would’ve been. “‘No problem, Dave, I am also happily married. It’s just that my southern grandmawmaw would beat me with a stick if she found out I didn’t offer someone in my house a refreshment. No harm, no foul,’” they said.

Other users on the app, like this woman, shared a similar encounter she had. “I told a dad at tumbling that his daughter was adorable, and he immediately said, ‘She gets it from her mama.’ Well done, sir!” the person commented.

And then there was this person who wrote, “One time I offered the maintenance man some water (it was summer and it was HOT). He said ‘Thank you so much but no my wife is weird about be taking stuff from strangers” Sir, say no more.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Paige via TikTok comment and Verizon via email for further information.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.